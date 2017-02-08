Two stretches of main road in the Tramuntana had to be closed today because of snow. These were 14 kilometres of the MA-10 between the Coll de Sa Batalla in Escorca and the Mirador de Ses Barques in Soller and eight kilometres of the MA-2130 between Caimari and Lluc.



A drop in temperatures today resulted in snow down to around 900 metres. Aemet announced a yellow alert for snow in the Tramuntana, where there were some four centimetres of snow. Off the northern coasts of Majorca where was an amber alert for winds up to gale force eight and waves of five metres. There was heavy rain in northern areas, with Pollensa registering 44.2 litres per square metre by midday.

