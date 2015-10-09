Majorca Daily Bulletin golf tournament. 09-10-2015

The Majorca Daily Bulletin is preparing to host its first golf tournament which will take place on 7 November at the Camp de Mar golf course in Andratx. As it is our first ever golf tournament we are making the event extra special. All participants will receive a welcome gift bag when they arrive and a courtesy breakfast at the club house. Then out on to the course for the shotgun start event in Texas Scramble Pairs. There will be a free brunch on the ninth hole and then after the 18 hole round there will be a gala buffet dinner and prize-giving ceremony in the Club House. Prizes include a bumper food hamper from El Corte Ingles, gift vouchers from Laura Ashley and much more. The event costs 135 euros per person.



To reserve your place email: info@golfdeandratx.com Tel: 971 236 280 with your credit card details with reference bulletin cup