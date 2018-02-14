Sir,

I am first and foremost a Yorkshireman, secondly I’m English but my heart is in Spain. I am very disappointed to find that Spain does not allow dual nationality and following BREXIT (perhaps the most stupid decision ever taken by the U.K. electorate) I will no longer be part of the European community of people’s. Please can you start a campaign to get Spain to enable those Brits who live and work here to obtain Spanish passports and thus remain European citizens. If we could apply for and obtain Spanish passports alongside our U.K. passports it would enable us to travel freely, support Spain and show our belief in the European Union. This benefit would only be for those living, working or owning property in Spain prior to the BREXIT vote. If each country of the EU offered similar benefits to their British citizens it would pressure the U.K. to offer similar benefits to the European citizens living in the U.K. At the same time perhaps the 70 hard BREXIT MPs along with those funding the Leave campaign could be banned from EU countries for good.

Yours David Nichols

