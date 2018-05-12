Doubling the tourist tax - a step too far? The comment from Richard Malloy (reproduced below) rather sums things up. The Balearic government has rather shot itself in the foot by doubling the rate of the tourist tax for this season. As he so rightly says the majority of tourists are completely in the dark about the rise in the tax and unless the government takes urgent action, such as informing tourists on arrival of the tax and how it is being spent, then I suspect that there are going to be problems.



I just don't understand why the Balearic government thought that a rise in the surcharge was justified. When the tourist tax was introduced, Majorca was on a roll: sterling was high against the euro and because of the security situation in competing resorts, Majorca was more popular than ever. But times have changed. Competing resorts, which are cheaper, are popular again and British tourists have less money to spend. And then enter the Balearic government which decides to double the rate of the controversial surcharge even though there were clear signs that tourists could be going elsewhere.



As Mr. Malloy quite rightly predicts the effects of the increase will not be felt until next year because many tourists are unaware of the tax. The Balearics should be prepared. The tourist tax might appear to be a good idea locally but tourists think otherwise. A small surcharge is another thing but one which keeps rising is another.





Comment from Richard Malloy:

I am writing about the doubling of the tourist tax for summer visitors. I visited the island last year and paid the "tourist tax", so booked for a two-week stay for 2018 which commences on the 24th May. The money my wife and I have to pay on our arrival is unacceptable, the costs of holidays have spiralled and now this is an added extra that I really cannot afford. This will reflect on the money I spend in the surrounding restaurants bars shops and markets, etc. So local businesses will be affected by this. You will still have your tourists this year as many did not know about the extra cost, but next year will be a different story as lots will be going elsewhere, me included which is unfortunate. Sounds like you are trying to get rid of tourists. I think it is a bit greedy to double the tax during the summer months if it was per room instead of per person it would be a bit fairer. I will enjoy my holiday as this will be my last to the islands. I pay enough taxes in my own country without sustaining another.