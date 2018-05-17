Come clean on the tourist tax
The Balearic government always maintained that the money from the tourist tax would be spent on making the islands a better place. Money would be earmarked to improve the resorts and ease the footprint of decades of tourism from the islands. I think most holidaymakers would accept that their money was being put to a good use by improving their favourite holiday islands. But after saying this, what the regional government can't do is to backtrack and spend the tourist tax cash on other projects which have little or nothing to do with tourism. It is simply not fair.
Local hoteliers are calling on the Balearic government to come clean and say exactly where the money is being spent. And they are right. The hoteliers have always been opposed to the tourist tax. They say that it eats into their competitive edge and to some extent they are right. I have always kept an open mind on the tourist tax. If it is being used to improve the resorts then fine. But if the money is being used for other projects then we must think again and go back to the drawing board.
The Balearic government complains that it was forced to introduce the tourist tax because the necessary funding has not been forthcoming from Madrid, and it has a point. But I do not support the fact that tourists have to pay because Madrid is not providing the necessary funding; this is simply not fair. Tourist tax cash for tourist projects.
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
M Irving / Hace 4 minutes
Surely what is happening isn't just unfair, it's illegal ! Collection of monies under false pretences They really think we are stupid. Hate to say it, but we all knew what would happen Suggest the hotels refuse to collect the tax, until there is more transparency /accountability from the money grabbing local government.
Justice to the people please . / Hace about 1 hour
I have always kept an open mind on the tourist tax ? Jason the people on here have told you what they thought about the tax and what would happen and you were still all for it .It`s only pennies you said well i will try to explain about them pennies . Me , my wife and son and daughter in law came back from Salou this week . We payed 28 euro`s , in Majorca we would have payed 112 euro`s .In anybody`s book that is not pennies .
Rightwinger / Hace about 3 hours
Fat chance. The EU money was supposed to finance roads, trains, water projects and agriculture and not go into the back pockets of politicians, mayors and construction companies.
Who, may I ask, funded Palma’s airport ?
The same people ( Germans and British ) who are now being ripped off with this totally unacceptable and badly handled tax.