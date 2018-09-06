British voters would vote 59-41 to stay in the European Union, if given the option, after a six-point swing away from Brexit, an opinion poll showed yesterday, the highest recorded support for EU membership in such a survey since the 2016 referendum. Taking into account the findings of this survey, would it be democratic to push ahead with Brexit when only 40 per cent of the population now support it? British voters did back "Leave" but at the same time, and as a result of the very poor "Remain" campaign, did anyone really know how difficult it would be to leave the European Union and all the implications for the British economy and jobs?

I do not believe that Theresa May has a clear mandate to pull Britain out of the European Union when the opinion polls are giving such mixed messages. After all, leaving the European Union is probably one of the most controversial issues seen in Britain since the end of the Second World War. Unfortunately, both Labour and the Conservatives are so divided that they will never call for a new referendum. In Theresa May and Jeremy Corbyn the two main parties probably have their worst leaders in recent history. There is an opportunity for "Remain" to mount a last ditch effort to try and salvage Britain's membership of the European Union. The opinion polls show that they are in the right. All that is needed is the necessary political courage, which is sadly lacking at the moment.