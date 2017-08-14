Transport
UK arrests for air travel drunkenness up 50%
The BBC's Panorama yesterday broadcast a report entitled Plane Drunk. It revealed that arrests of passengers suspected of being drunk at UK airports and on flights have risen by over 50% in a year. Between February 2016 and February this year the number was 397. Over the previous twelve months there were 255.
Panorama surveyed 19,000 cabin crew; 4,000 responded. More than half said that they had witnessed disruptive drunken passenger behaviour at airports. One in five said they had suffered physical abuse.
In July 2016 a code of conduct for dealing with disruptive passengers was drawn up. Most airlines and airports signed up to it. But Panorama found that a quarter of the cabin crew surveyed were unaware of the existence of the code. Of those who were aware, 23% said that the code wasn't working.
One airline worker placed the blame for incidents primarily on the sale of alcohol in duty free. Another identified the worst routes for incidents. Named were those to Alicante, Ibiza and Palma.
The Home Office is looking into reforming the Licensing Act and therefore revoking airports' exemption from this.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
S. / Hace 8 minutes
Nothing is being done to stop the drunken behavior of these "Stag " and " Hen " parties. Cabin Crew are powerless to deal with their offences. Have police to meet them on arrival. Emergency landing fees of £5,000.00 to be paid by the offenders. Any offender to be barred from flying with any airline.Stop Alcohol Sales on Aircraft. Breathalyze drunks before boarding. Warning signs posted all around the Airport.Stamp Boarding Cards. Limited to two drinks.