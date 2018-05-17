Royal family
Prince Harry and Majorca
2018-05-17 Palma By
The young Prince, who marries on Saturday, came to Majorca as a child with his parents.
Prince Harry visited the island with his parents and brother in the 1980s staying at the Marivent Palace as guests of the Spanish royal family.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Stuart / Hace about 4 hours
I am finding it difficult to see the point in this article. I visit twice a year over many years and I am not a benefits scrounger like the royal family????
Steve Riches / Hace about 6 hours
Scraping the journalistic barrel for this connection!
Mark / Hace about 6 hours
Flamin tourist
Chris / Hace about 6 hours
My parents brought me in th 80s. I stayed in the Flora apartments in Port De Pollença (to name a few), wheres my story? HAHAHAHA