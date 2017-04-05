Tom Jones, who will be performing at the Port Adriano festival in July. 27-08-2012 Efe

Port Adriano's Festival of Music this summer will begin on 20 July with a performance by Tom Jones. Five days later, it will be the turn of George Benson.



This year's festival will be the fifth. To open it, artists don't get much bigger than Tom Jones. Over a 50-year career, he has sold more than 100 million records. He is expected to bring a high-powered set to Port Adriano, highlighting massive hits such as "Sex Bomb" and "Delilah".



On 25 July, a giant of the jazz and pop world, American guitarist and composer George Benson, will be making a return visit to Majorca. The winner of ten Grammy Awards, he will be performing material from his latest album as well as his greatest hits.



The festival will continue on 4 August. The act for this date has yet to be confirmed.



"Discover the Live Music in Port Adriano" was established in 2013 with the help of Jazz Voyeur. The aim was to establish in the medium term a summer festival to attract international artists. Since 2013, it has featured the likes of the Buena Vista Social Club, Earth Wind & Fire, Gloria Gaynor and Roger Hodgson.

More information: www.portadriano.com.