Entertainment
Tom Jones to open this summer's Port Adriano music festival
Port Adriano's Festival of Music this summer will begin on 20 July with a performance by Tom Jones. Five days later, it will be the turn of George Benson.
This year's festival will be the fifth. To open it, artists don't get much bigger than Tom Jones. Over a 50-year career, he has sold more than 100 million records. He is expected to bring a high-powered set to Port Adriano, highlighting massive hits such as "Sex Bomb" and "Delilah".
On 25 July, a giant of the jazz and pop world, American guitarist and composer George Benson, will be making a return visit to Majorca. The winner of ten Grammy Awards, he will be performing material from his latest album as well as his greatest hits.
The festival will continue on 4 August. The act for this date has yet to be confirmed.
"Discover the Live Music in Port Adriano" was established in 2013 with the help of Jazz Voyeur. The aim was to establish in the medium term a summer festival to attract international artists. Since 2013, it has featured the likes of the Buena Vista Social Club, Earth Wind & Fire, Gloria Gaynor and Roger Hodgson.
More information: www.portadriano.com.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Julian Simms / Hace 1 day
Obviously there quite a few DB readers without a sense of humour.
I gave you a + 1
Johnny / Hace 2 days
Big fan of his. In fact I want to the doctors recently with the complaint that I couldnt stop singing Tom Jones songs. The doctor said I had dependent personality disorder. I asked if that was common and he replied 'It's not unusual'.