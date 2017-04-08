The Nassau Beach in Portixol. 06-04-2017 Pere Bota

The board of the Balearic Ports Authority (APB) has ordered the eviction of the Nassau Beach bar-restaurant in Portixol (Palma). The authority says that it has been illegally occupied and without a licence since December 2016. The order was issued on Thursday, and three days were given to comply with it.



The APB president, Joan Gual de Torrella, has been given powers by the board to request the assistance of police forces if necessary. He is also being empowered to request authorisation for entry of the premises at the administrative appeal court, if the occupants do not leave.



In October 2014, the APB ended the Nassau Beach concession held by a company called Insula Avantia. Since then, there have been authorisations granted by the APB. However, these ended in December last year and on 1 February proceedings were started because of occupation without authorisation.



A new tender for the concession was awarded to Mar Port Sun Beach. Until now, obviously enough, it has been unable to move in.