Scenes from Good Friday in Majorca. 03-04-2015 M. Nadal / G. Vicens / A. Bassa

Monday, 10 April

MUSIC

Palma. 20.30: Balearic Symphony Orchestra. Sibelius and Fauré. At the Cathedral. Ten, twenty, thirty euros.





Tuesday, 11 April

MUSIC

Andratx. 17.30: School of music, choirs and pipers. Auditorium, C. Catalunya 8. Free.



Arta. 20.00: HeartBeats - vocal trio with soul interpretations. Hotel Sant Salvador, C. Pou Nou. Eleven euros.



Campanet. 20.00: Easter concert by students of the school of music. Casa Cultura, C. Llorenç Riber 6. Free.



Palma. 19.00: Joan Jordi Oliver - Majorca Saxaphone Festival. Fundació Pilar i Joan Miró, C. Joan de Saridakis 29. Free.



Palma. 20.30: Ensemble Tramuntana - Wagner, Schumann and others. Nuestra Señora de la Salud Church, C. Salut 63. 15 euros.



Palma. 20.30: Musicasa String Quartet plus choir. Vivaldi and others. Sala Dante, Cami Jesus 54. Fourteen euros.



Pollensa. 20.00: The Archduke's Consort - "Stabat Mater" plus works by Bach, Handel and others. Fiona Stuart-Wilson (soprano), Guillem Femenias (lute), Kepa Artetxe (violin), Xisco Aguiló (viol). Montision Church. 15 euros.



Soller. 20.00: Cristina Van Roy (soprano), Waltraud Mucher (mezzo soprano). Blai Justo (violin), Enrique Pastor Soude (violin), Marta Hatler (viola), Oriol Palau (cello). "Stabat Mater" and other religious musical works. Capella Escolapies, C. Batac 25. 15 euros.





Wednesday, 12 April

MUSIC

Cala Millor. 20.30: Ensemble Tramuntana - Wagner, Schumann and others. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta 4. Free.



Palma. 19.00: Tomás Alonso - Majorca Saxaphone Festival. Fundació Pilar i Joan Miró, C. Joan de Saridakis 29. Free.



Palma. 20.00: Conservatory Chamber Orchestra - Sibelius, Bartok, Paganini. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnanim 64. Free.



Palma. 20.00: Rafa Ferrà - pop-rock. Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12. Ten euros.



Palma. 20.30: Cumpa Tomás - synthpop. Casa Planas Cultural Centre, Avda. Sant Ferran 21. Free.



Palma. 22.30: Javier Girotto & Flat Sax Quartet - Majorca Saxophone Festival. Hotel Saratoga, Passeig Mallorca 6. Free.



Porreres. 20.00: Concert by students of the school of music. Auditorium, C. d'en Cerdà 21. Free.





Thursday, 13 April

EASTER

Palma. 19.00: Procession of Christ the Blood. From Anunciació Church to the Cathedral via Plaça Major and Plaça Cort.



Pollensa. 19.00: Last Supper and procession of blood.



MUSIC

Inca. 22.00: Luciano - leading DJ. Should have been at BCM. Transferred to General Luque Quarter. 30 euros.



Palma. 20.30: Evripidis And His Tragedies. Acoustic concert. Casa Planas Cultural Centre, Avda. Sant Ferran 21. Five euros.





Friday, 14 April

EASTER

Arta. 21.00: Descent and procession. Sant Salvador Church.



Felanitx. 21.00: Descent and burial. Sant Miquel Church and Plaça Santa Margalida.



Palma. 12.00: Llorenç Moya's "Via Crucis" - dramatised version of the Passion. On the steps of the Cathedral.



Palma. 19.00: Procession of the burial. From Sant Francesc Basilica to Nostra Senyora Socors Church via Plaça Cort.



Pollensa. 21.00: Descent and procession of the crucifix. Calvari steps.



MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Coanegre - Mediterranean folk. Teatre Municipal Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. Twelve euros.



PERFORMANCE

Palma. 19.00: El Principito - ballet (especially aimed at children). Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 25 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.



Palma. 21.00: Jorge Blass - magic. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. From 30 euros. www.truiteatre.es.





Saturday, 15 April

MUSIC

Felanitx. 18.00: Balearic Youth Orchestra plus choirs. Mozart. Sant Agusti Convent, C. Convent. Free.



Llucmajor. 17.00: DJ Raul and "ciclotapa". Bicycles, tapas and music. Plaça Espanya. Free.



Manacor. 17.00: Pirat's Sound Sistema plus other bands, DJ. Coincides with the seventh edition of the "bar run". Plaça Sant Jaume. Free.



Paguera. 21.00: Benjamin Habichuela & Raul Molina. Flamenco music and dance. Auditorium, C. Pins 12. Twelve euros.



Palma. 21.00: Queenie - Queen tribute. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 42 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.



PERFORMANCE

Palma. 21.00: Jorge Blass - magic. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. From 30 euros. www.truiteatre.es.





Sunday, 16 April

EASTER

Palma. 11.00: Sung Easter Eucharist. St Philip & St James Anglican Church, C. Nunez de Balboa 6, Son Armadans.



Puerto Pollensa. 10.00: Sung Easter Eucharist. St Andrew's Anglican Church, C. Mestral 4.



MUSIC

Alaro. 13.00: Cabrit i Bassa, Alaro music band - Easter concert. Plaça Vila. Free.



Felanitx. 19.00: Ojos de Serpiente plus other bands and DJs. Sa Torre Municipal Park. Free.



Porreres. 19.00: 5 Cordes Trio - movie and TV music. Auditorium, C. d'en Cerdà 21. Free.