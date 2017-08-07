Politics
Rajoy attacks "extremists" who want to bash tourism
Prime Minister Rajoy's meeting with King Felipe at the Marivent Palace in Palma yesterday was delayed by more than two hours. Rajoy was due to have met the King at 12.30, but a bout of lumbago forced him to delay his flight from Madrid.
When he finally arrived, he told the media that he was fine, thanks very much. He gave a thumbs-up as he got out of the official car but walked with a slight limp. The King greeted him with something of a laugh, and they posed for the media at the doors to the Marivent for around a minute.
He and the King lunched together, and afterwards he gave a press conference in the Marivent gardens. The prime minister spoke about the potential new regional financing system. He said that this will need consensus among political parties, the national government and the regional governments. At the last conference of regional presidents there was agreement that there should be a new model of financing. He expressed his confidence in being able to arrive at an arrangement that will be "representative" of all the parties in the Balearics.
Other issues that Rajoy discussed with the King included the referendum in Catalonia that is due to take place on 1 October and the recent spate of anti-tourism protests. The prime minister said that he was "radically against the actions of some radical extremists". It was crazy for some extremists to attack tourists. "I don't know if one needs to have a poster saying 'Welcome, Mister Tourist', but what one cannot do is bash tourists who create a great deal of income and who enable many Spaniards to work. It's a nonsense."
Rajoy called for responsibility and common sense. "Tourism is one of the sectors that is driving the economy the most. It needs to be supported. We have to take care of it and to treat it well." He went on to say that tourism activity had generated a nine per cent increased current account surplus over the first five months of the year and that employment in the sector rose by almost two per cent in the second quarter.
He also touched on the issue of airport co-management, which is something that the Balearic government is calling for. The current system, he observed, has operated for forty years and no government has seen any reason to modify it. Things do not work better just because more administrations are involved, he suggested. The Aena airports authority, he added, is contributing to exceptional tourism seasons.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Mike ( Belgium ) / Hace about 12 hours
Mr Rajoy of course tourists do not need to be bashed, but you should do something for the local inhabitants. You can say that tourists give work which it is right so, but you also need to think in what poor situation some workers are living . It is very difficult to find an affordable rental , every rental possibility is used for tourism, Some workers can rent a flat for 300 € between January and March/April and then the rental goes up to 1000 € a months because of the tourist season starts. We know a lot of workers facing this problem and who live in conditions we do not see or imagine .That's what need to be taken on as well as admitting a maximum allowed capacity not only for the locales but also to still be enjoyable for tourists. If you book late , well sorry then , the island is full .
S. / Hace about 12 hours
It used to be a Tourist is a friend. But the poster should read " Welcome to all our Tourist Visitors "