Tourismphobia
Arran want hotels to be expropriated
Arran Països Catalans, behind the wave of recent anti-tourism protests, wish to change the current model of tourism. In order to so, they are advocating the expropriation of hotels, marinas, retail centres and theme parks.
On their blog, Arran have proposed various other measures. These are: the immediate cessation of business activity licences for hotels and business linked to tourism; an improvement in working conditions; increases in tourism sector taxes; the immediate prohibition of business activity related to apartment holiday rentals; the regulation of the property market in order to guarantee a right to decent housing.
The group insists that the main tourism business and activities should be "expropriated". It mentions certain establishments in Barcelona and also identifies the PortAventura theme park and holiday complex in Salou. In Majorca, it believes that private marinas such as Port Adriano should not be allowed to exist and to fill the pockets of certain businesses.
The measures, according to Arran, will address the "chaotic and unjust" situation caused by a free tourism market, especially with regard to housing and jobs. Arran conclude that they are not against tourists or tourism, adding that they themselves are tourists.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Mike L / Hace about 2 hours
These foolish acts need to be stopped as quickly as possible, amongst other things they will steer tourism from this beautiful island. I wonder if they actually work themselves?
John P / Hace about 6 hours
Massive demo,all of the 10 people.Back to school for them soon.Concentrate on decent ,affordable housing ,stop bashing tourists,who,admit, it keep the island going.You will be surprised how many tourists will support you on a fair policy for housing.