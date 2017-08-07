Arran, who have proposed measures for changing the model of tourism. 07-08-2017 Archive

Arran Països Catalans, behind the wave of recent anti-tourism protests, wish to change the current model of tourism. In order to so, they are advocating the expropriation of hotels, marinas, retail centres and theme parks.



On their blog, Arran have proposed various other measures. These are: the immediate cessation of business activity licences for hotels and business linked to tourism; an improvement in working conditions; increases in tourism sector taxes; the immediate prohibition of business activity related to apartment holiday rentals; the regulation of the property market in order to guarantee a right to decent housing.



The group insists that the main tourism business and activities should be "expropriated". It mentions certain establishments in Barcelona and also identifies the PortAventura theme park and holiday complex in Salou. In Majorca, it believes that private marinas such as Port Adriano should not be allowed to exist and to fill the pockets of certain businesses.



The measures, according to Arran, will address the "chaotic and unjust" situation caused by a free tourism market, especially with regard to housing and jobs. Arran conclude that they are not against tourists or tourism, adding that they themselves are tourists.