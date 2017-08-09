Tourismphobia
Barceló criticised for having stirred up "tourismphobia"
The president of the Spanish federation of travel agency associations, Rafael Gallego, acknowledged yesterday that there is a good deal of concern about recent anti-tourism incidents.
"This tourismphobia has worried us since last summer. It was then that the problem really started to harden and when the minister for tourism in the Balearics, Biel Barceló, made statements on the matter. The federation warned him of the risk of protests."
In 2016, a few graffiti slogans appeared. The federation noted what could happen if political leaders continued to speak in the way they were. In Barcelona, there already were issues. Certain permissive statements were being made by politicians from the same party and with the ideology of Podemos. "We warned that there could be radicalisation, as we have seen."
The federation, he continued, is worried about the effect on the image of the Spanish brand. Some groups may be from the left but they are "more fascistic than the far-right". "They could cause a serious incident involving those who visit us."
Gallego added that the current increase in the number of tourists is because of insecurity elsewhere. "In the next few years, though, we will not see such increased numbers because Tunisia and Egypt will be recovering, albeit slowly." He added that growth in city tourism in Spain owed something to terrorist incidents in France, Germany and Belgium.
He singled out the president of the Valencia regional government for praise. "There should be more statements like this of Ximo Puig, who has argued that there is not a single tourist too many. This is the attitude, I think."
Political authorities should therefore not give any indication of permissiveness towards tourismphobia. He identified Ada Colau, the mayor of Barcelona, as someone whose position "should not be adopted". The tourismphobia that began in 2016 with graffiti and has moved on to protests at hotels, restaurants and marinas creates the risk of "real violence". "Then, we will see who has been responsible for it."
BMCG / Hace 43 minutes
As a regular visitor to Majorca being there around 10 weeks a year and having first visited 47 years ago, I really love the island . I have very many friends who also visit on a regular basis. In discussing the situation I have been shocked how many are saying they will not visit again. They quote the visitors tax, the chaotic airport situation, taxi issues from the airport with fares of 100 Euro for a 50 k trip. They now are alienated by the sounds coming from the government about not wanting tourists.as they have too many. Any other country with any sense will target these disillusioned people and who would blame them.
Mikey s / Hace about 3 hours
All over talk radio wm this morning bad news for mallorca people already saying they will go other places cheaper and more welcoming could be sound of the death bell for the island
Steve Riches / Hace about 6 hours
Uk media is already running the anti-Mallorca stories and with certain parts of the world now becoming safer and more welcoming this is the start of Mallorca cutting its own throat and getting its wish for a huge cut in income and eventually heading for a big drop in living standards.
John P / Hace about 7 hours
The "image of the Spanish brand" is lower than a snakes belly! Airport queues pathetic,taxis pathetic,lucky,lucky men pathetic,tourist tax pathetic and let's not forget the anti tourist school children.So sorry for the vast majority of locals who are truly welcoming and appreciate the need for tourists.When it is agreed who is in charge of Mallorca,the taxi drivers,the lucky,lucky men,or "others" maybe "the brand" will get better because it is obvious politicians have no idea