The national government's delegation in the Balearics, together with the Guardia Civil and National Police, is to draft a document to do with illegal street selling. It will be sent to town halls, with the aim of influencing bylaws and tackling the proliferation of illegal sellers.
The agreement to send this document follows another meeting with the business associations, Afedeco and Pimem, which constantly point to the damage caused to small retailers' business. It also comes two months after the delegation reminded town halls of their responsibilities for dealing with illegal selling.
The government's delegate, Maria Salom, said she understood the frustration of business representatives and restated a commitment of the state security forces for dealing with the illegal activity. She stressed that there is a fight against the "mafias" which distribute goods to the sellers, as evidenced by a joint Guardia Civil/Palma police operation last week. As for the occupation of the "public way", she noted that this is an issue which needs to be handled by individual town halls.
Calvia town hall last week released figures that showed a notable rise in the number of charges issued by police for illegal selling. While Calvia might be an example of a town hall attempting to crack down, there is a sense that the document is aimed at town halls which seem to equivocate - Palma being one of them.
However, one of the problems for town halls and local police is that they can charge people with offences but these have only limited effect. The sellers are often back out on the streets in no time and fines aren't necessarily paid.
Illegal street selling, though it is said to now be proliferating, has been widespread for years. It used to mainly only be an issue during the summer tourism season, but in the recent past - in Palma if nowhere else - it has virtually become all year.
An indication of just how long there has been a problem and also of the difficulties in dealing with it can be found in an old edition of the local magazine for Palmanova and Magalluf. In 1989, there was a report outlining Calvia police's initiative against illegal selling. And by 1989, it was hardly a new phenomenon.
A new document to assist with bylaws may help, but history shows how seemingly intractable a problem it is.
Mike L / Hace about 1 hour
In Magaluf and other places the lucky luckys openly sell drugs in the street in broad daylight, I mean we all know they don't make money with a board of sun glasses for sale! Also the black hoors that come down every night and rob the folk who are incapacitated in one way or another. The town hall introduced so many new ''laws'' but ignored the worst one! YEs I certainly agree with some of the new ''laws'' but there are 2 staring them straight in the face and they openly wont do anything about it. Unfortunately I think some one at the top has involved them in this to clean up Magaluf and if this ever does happen they will be stopped altogether!
Geoff / Hace about 3 hours
OMG......are you kidding me? I just do not know why we keep flogging a dead horse. Instead of talking about it, do something about it. It is pathetic. You get hounded on the street, in bars, in restaurants. If any of us tried doing this, we would be stopped dead in our tracks but for some reason, illegal sellers, mainly from Senegal, selling illegal goods and not paying taxes, can do it. Amazing how they know when the police are coming yet the police cannot out fox the sellers, or do they really want to? I watched three having their goods confiscated. Within 30 minutes, the one guy was on his cell phone ready to get back in business. It boggles the mind why the authorities are so reluctant to stamp this out. A bunch of bleeding hearts who feel these sellers deserve something. Well if you really want equality, treat them the way you would any other person who is illegal, selling illegal goods and not paying any taxes. When did the definition of 'illegal' change?
Les / Hace about 6 hours
Stop the Restaurants giving them cover when the Police are around, also Restaurants allowing them to try their 'luck' whilst customers are eating. I get the feeling at times the Owners are scared of them. Maybe using Police out of uniform to catch them, confiscate their wares and money would be a start!
John P / Hace about 7 hours
It gets more pathetic by the day.Lucky,very lucky men know when police are coming,big light on cars give it away,or just one police man walking down boulevard in full uniform. Obvious,do full sweep,at same time confiscate vehicles that drop them off and confiscate all goods,not late at night but early evening,if police do not know meeting points then should retire. Lock them up until any fines are paid.Job done.