Now it's anti-tourism stickers on hire cars
Arran and two other groups, Endavant and Joves del GOB, have attached more than a thousand stickers to hire cars in different parts of Majorca. The three organisations announced this on their Twitter accounts. It was an action to make clear that "tourist massification exploits us".
The stickers carry slogans such as 'Tourism kills Majorca'. Endavant say that the excessive number of hire cars congest the island's road network and contribute to massification and contamination. They add that there will be more stickers in coming weeks as part of a campaign for "sovereignties, rights and self-determination".
Geoff / Hace about 3 hours
If I catch one of these morons putting a sticker on a car, I will stick it where the beautiful Mallorcan sun will never shine. Dumb, dumb, dumb. Make them clean all these stickers off the cars. That should keep them amused why they are figuring out how to pay the fines!
GPS / Hace about 3 hours
They are attacking the symptoms not the cause. Poor governance of tourism..the government have no coherent strategy or control mechanisms on numbers of hotel places, hire cars, flights. They can only be bothered to attack holiday rentals ( What a legal mess awaits the first fines to come) and raise the TT. Fines and taxes, income related policies.
Steve Riches / Hace about 6 hours
Tourism sustains Mallorca and pays for the lifestyles of the idiots using these stickers. They'll be begging on the streets in a couple of years.
TC / Hace about 6 hours
Quotes in the articulate attributed to the children of the rich who don't have to work for a living.
Gabor / Hace about 6 hours
Do they expect something like this the next time they visit London, Paris or Budapest as tourists?
John P / Hace about 7 hours
When these children go back to school perhaps they should have lessons on economics,finance,employment ,etc and the effect on the island if tourists pulled out. Its dumbos like arran who will kill Mallorca.