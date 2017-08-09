The latest anti-tourism stunt by Arran and others. 09-08-2017 Twitter

Arran and two other groups, Endavant and Joves del GOB, have attached more than a thousand stickers to hire cars in different parts of Majorca. The three organisations announced this on their Twitter accounts. It was an action to make clear that "tourist massification exploits us".



The stickers carry slogans such as 'Tourism kills Majorca'. Endavant say that the excessive number of hire cars congest the island's road network and contribute to massification and contamination. They add that there will be more stickers in coming weeks as part of a campaign for "sovereignties, rights and self-determination".