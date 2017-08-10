Illetes in Calvia. 08-08-2017 Patricia Lozano

The association of tourist municipalities is a body that comrpises a limited number of Spain's main resort areas. Calvia is one; others are Adeje, Arona, Benidorm, Lloret de Mar, Salou, San Bartolomé de Tirajana and Torremolinos.



The main objective of this association, which was set up only recently, is to be a lobby group for the members' common interests of modernisation and financing. It met in Madrid on Wednesday, and one idea was to approach the Spanish hoteliers confederation (Cehat) about cooperation. As part of this, it was suggested that it could establish a base at Cehat's headquarters.



The meeting also considered the association's corporate image. A logo has been agreed upon. This combines blues, greens and yellows - the colours of the sun, the sea, the natural environment and sand.



Future meetings will be held every two months. The next will be at the Palacio de Congresos in Torremolinos, and the theme will be strategies for pioneering tourist destinations.