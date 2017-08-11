Police
Calvia police fine three pirate taxis
Calvia police report that they have fined three pirate taxis a total of 18,003 euros and have immobilised the vehicles that were being used.
The traffic division in Calvia say that it is difficult to uncover and prove illegal taxi operations. It therefore undertook a specific and dedicated investigation during July with the aim of detecting offences as they were being committed. Each driver was fined 6,001 euros, the starting amount for a very serious infringement of Balearic transport law.
Since early 2016 when the traffic division was established, there have been 103 controls. Over 4,700 vehicles have been inspected and 263 charges raised for offences against road safety. The division has fifteen officers and it coordinates efforts with the transport ministry. Eight joint police-ministry controls have also been carried out.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
S. / Hace about 7 hours
Is it the Rip-Off Taxi fares from a surfeit of Airport Taxis, that is generating a cause for Pirate Taxis?.