The Balearic health service is generally considered to be of a very high standard. 13-08-2017 Archive

As of the end of last year there were 1,051,911 people resident in the Balearics with an IB-Salut health card. This was more than 90% of the population, and most of the remaining 10% were the security forces, state officials and former civil servants for whom there are specific schemes.



Of the million-plus people, 22.8% were non-Spaniards. The largest group - 2.6% - was Moroccan. They were followed by residents from Argentina, Ecuador, Colombia, Germany (1.37%), the UK (1.36%), Romania, Italy, Bulgaria and Uruguay. Almost 80% of the total were in Majorca.



The figures do not take account of immigrants whose status in the Balearics is "irregular". They receive free health service but have a separate document that is renewed annually and which isn't recognised elsewhere in Spain.



The national government of Mariano Rajoy passed a decree in 2012 which removed the right to a health card for people in an irregular situation. In the Balearics, this meant some 20,000 cards. A priority of the current regional government was to restore the right to a free and universal public health service. Since July 2015 almost 8,000 people have had this right restored.



Between January and July this year a further 23,586 health cards were issued, taking the total to 1,075,497.