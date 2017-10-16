Majorca
What's on in Majorca: 18-22 October
Wednesday, 18 October
MUSIC
Palma. 20.00: Maria del Mar Bonet, one of the greats of Majorcan popular song. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 8-35 euros. www.teatreprincipal.com.
PERFORMANCE
Palma. 18.30: Toni Bright - magic show. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 20 euros. www.truiteatre.es.
Palma. 19.30: A Midsummer Night's Dream. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.
Palma. 21.30: Robe Iniesta - Spanish rock. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 28-60 euros.
Thursday, 19 October
FAIRS
Campos, October Fair, "matancer" market. From 09.00: Matancer products, i.e. sobrassada, botifarró and others from pigs, and their making. C. Convent. 10.00-14.00: Frit dishes from local restaurants. C. Convent. 11.00: Dignitaries and pipers procession. From Plaça Creu. 17.30: Children's games. Plaça Major.
MUSIC
Cala Millor. 20.00: Junge Camerata Academica - Sant Llorenç children's orchestra. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta. Three euros.
Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, violin soloist Benjamin Schmid. Beethoven and Mahler. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 22-32 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.
PERFORMANCE
Palma. 19.30: A Midsummer Night's Dream. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros.
Vilafranca de Bonany, Children and Youth Theatre Fair. 16.30-22.30: Various performances in different locations (squares, parks, theatres, etc). More information: www.fiet.cat and SaXerxadeteatre on Facebook.
Friday, 20 October
FAIRS
Campos, October Fair, "matancer" market. From 09.00: Matancer products, i.e. sobrassada, botifarró and others from pigs, and their making. C. Convent. 10.00-14.00: Frit dishes from local restaurants. C. Convent. 19.00: Children's procession - batucada and beasties. From Plaça Major. 19.00: Tapas route - twelve establishments. 24.00: Night party - MyStart, IPops. Plaça Can Pere Ignasi.
Consell Autumn Fair. 20.00: Craft beers plus food and live music. 24.00: Night party with DJ T-Mark. Plaça Major.
Santanyi Fair. 19.00: Paella contest. S'Abeurador, C. Reiet 6.
MUSIC
Manacor. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, violin soloist Benjamin Schmid. Beethoven and Mahler. Manacor Theatre, Avda. del Parc. 17 euros. www.teatredemanacor.cat.
Palma. 21.00: David Otero - Spanish pop. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 27-53 euros. www.truiteatre.es.
PERFORMANCE
Palma. 19.30: A Midsummer Night's Dream. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros.
Vilafranca de Bonany, Children and Youth Theatre Fair. 16.30-23.30.
Saturday, 21 October
FAIRS/FIESTAS
Campos, October Fair, "matancer" market. From 10.00: Matancer products. Frit dishes from local restaurants. Vermouth. Music from Wonderbrass at 11.30. C. Convent. 10.00: Children's activities. Plaça Major.
Consell Autumn Fair. 10.00-14.00: Children's autumn fair - circus acts, junior Zumba, horses, craft, food trucks and more. 17.30: Line dance. Plaça Major. 22.00: Concilium Foc - demons' fire-run spectacular. Plaça Major.
Felanitx, Fira del Pebre Bord (paprika). 17.00: Giants and folk dance. Sa Torre Municipal Park.
Inca First Fair, Fair of the Land. From 08.00-14.00: Sheep, Plaça de Toros. 10.00-20.00: Emergency services, Plaça Mallorca. 10.00-20.30: Health and ecology, Sant Domingo Cloister. 11.00-19.00: Environment and recycling, Plaça Espanya: Sustainability, Plaça Llibertat; Plants and flowers, C. Major; Gardening, C. Bisbe Llompart; Craft, C. Bisbe Llompart; Bonsais, covered market; Vegan food, Plaça Antoni Fluxa; Falconry, Plaça Mercat Cobert; Ecogames, C. Miquel Duran. 19.00: Jazz - K'njazz Quintet, Plaça Espanya. 19.00: Wine evening at Fabrica Ramis. 20.00: Concert - El Hombre 80, Plaça Antoni Fluxa. 20.30: Organ concert, Santa Maria Church.
Manacor, Craft Beers Evening. From 19.00: Beers, tapas and DJ. Plaça Sant Jaume.
Palma, International Disc Fair. 11.30-22.30: Market for vinyl, CDs, memorabilia. Live performances - 12.15: Urtain; 13.30: Come Animal; 17.00: Jane Yo; 18.00: Quatermass; 19.00: Da Souza; 20.00: Marcel Cranc and Salvatge Cor; 21.00: The Amy's Soul (Amy Winehouse tribute). Palma Arena, C. Uruguai. www.firadeldisc.org.
Palma, La Beata. From 19.00: Procession of the triumphal carriage of La Beata, Santa Catalina Thomàs. This is like the Valldemossa procession in that it is La Beata as a small girl. Various floats, pipers, band of music, demons.
MUSIC
Cala Millor. 20.30: Victor Uris, Pedro Riestra, Hugo Sócrates - blues sessions. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta. Free.
Palma. 20.00: Viva L'Ópera - operatic pieces by Bizet, Mozart, Verdi and others. Different soloists plus Capella Mallorquina and the Festival Symphony Orchestra. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 30-49 euros.
Pollensa. 19.00: Orquestra de Cambra de Mallorca. Beethoven and Haydn. Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. Free.
OTHER
Cala d'Or. 20.30: Miss Tourism Spain 2017. Gala final. Plaça Costa.
PERFORMANCE
Palma. 19.30: A Midsummer Night's Dream. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros.
Vilafranca de Bonany, Children and Youth Theatre Fair. 10.00-24.00. Party with Doctor Magneto and Guillem Alba from 24.00.
Sunday, 22 October
FAIRS
Consell Autumn Fair. 10.00: Opening of the fair, including the first Consell wine and gastronomy fair. 17.00: Folk dance. Plaça Major.
Felanitx, Fira del Pebre Bord (paprika). From 09.00. 12.00: Folk dance, Plaça Sa Font de Santa Margalida.
Inca First Fair, Fair of the Land. 10.00-20.30: Health and ecology, Sant Domingo Cloister. 10.00-19.00: Environment and recycling, Plaça Espanya: Sustainability, Plaça Llibertat; Plants and flowers, C. Major; Gardening, C. Bisbe Llompart; Craft, C. Bisbe Llompart; Bonsais, covered market; Vegan food, Plaça Antoni Fluxa; Falconry, Plaça Mercat Cobert; 11.00-18.00: Gastro benefit, Plaça Orient. 11.00-19.00: Ecogames, C. Miquel Duran. 12.00: Unió Musical Inquera band of music procession from the town hall. 12.45: Folk dance, Plaça Santa Maria. 17.00: Children's entertainment, Plaça Espanya. 18.00: Swing concert - Wacky Tobacco, Plaça Espanya. 19.30: Ballroom and line dance, Plaça Bestiar.
Palma, International Disc Fair. 11.30-21.00: Market for vinyl, CDs, memorabilia. Live performances - 12.15: Codo; 13.15: Sweet Poo Smell; 14.15: Ombra; 17.00: Hombrespajaro; 18.15: Saïm; 19.30: The Nash. Palma Arena, C. Uruguai.
MUSIC
Porreres. 19.30: Orquestra de Cambra de Mallorca. Beethoven and Haydn. Auditorium, C. d'en Cerdà. Seven euros.
PERFORMANCE
Palma. 19.30: A Midsummer Night's Dream. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 20 euros.
Vilafranca de Bonany, Children and Youth Theatre Fair. 10.00-20.00.
SPORT
Palma. 12.00: Real Mallorca v. Villarreal B. Segunda B, Group 3. Son Moix Stadium.
