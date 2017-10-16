Politics
Balearic opinion against independence for the islands
According to a survey by the Balearic Institute of Social Studies, there is a majority of Balearic opinion against Catalonia declaring independence. Asked whether they approve or disapprove, respondents (800 of them) gave a 63% disapproval answer; only 16% approved of an independence declaration.
The survey found a lower level of disapproval of Catalonia being able to hold a referendum on independence: 51% were against, with 33% in favour. But while these two findings were in a sense from a distance, two other questions were much closer to home. Did those interviewed approve of independence for the Balearics? There was a resounding 80% no, with ten per cent in favour and the remaining ten per cent being don't knows or indifferent. Asked whether the Balearics should be integrated within a possible Catalan Lands, there was a 71% rejection and thirteen per cent support.
The responses on Balearic independence and association with the Catalan Lands do bear out other surveys on these issues. These have shown that where there is sympathy for regional independence and Catalan links, it resides with people whose political leanings are towards the nationalist/regionalist agendas of Més in particular and El Pi to a lesser extent. The possibility of independence has of course recently been raised by Més, or at least by David Abril of the party.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Richard Pearson / Hace about 1 hour
You had better watch Passport to Pimlico, to see how it is done.
Dave / Hace about 3 hours
To be honest, im starting to put together a campaign for independence for Port Andratx. We are a bit sick of mixing with the hoi polloi.
John P / Hace about 7 hours
800,wow,suppose this massive survey keeps some in employment!