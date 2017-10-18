Nautical
New nautical training centre for Alcudia
The Balearic government is going to invest 1.5 million euros in transforming Puerto Alcudia into a nautical training centre for the north of the island. A similar project is also on the table for Palma in order to offer local residents the opportunity to train and work in the nautical sector which for years has been highly dependent on skilled professionals from overseas.
Work on the centre in Alcudia, which is going to be located next to the secondary school, is due to begin early next year and the idea is that the training centre will open during the first quarter of 2019. The government and the town hall have spent months sourcing the perfect location for the centre and further details about the project are expected to be released next week. According to the local nautical sector, there is a shortage of labour.
