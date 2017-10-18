Police at the scene of the accident. 18-10-2017 Alejandro Sepúlveda

The National Police have been placed in charge of the investigation into the death of a 50-year-German. The fatal accident occurred yesterday morning in Playa de Palma.



The alarm was raised by neighbours just after 11.40am when the victim is thought to have fallen down the stairs of his home and become trapped between the stairs and the front door. Residents in the block called the 112 emergency service, reporting a large pool of blood seeping under the door.



Members of the National Police, the fire service, the SAMU 061 medical service and a team of forensics rushed to the scene. Firefighters had to break down the door so that paramedics could reach the victim.



However, it was too late and the 50-year-old was declared dead at the scene by a coroner, and the body was eventually taken to the municipal morgue where an autopsy will be carried out to determine the exact cause of death.



Investigators have ruled out any signs of foul play.