Marina in Magalluf, finally to get a public park. 14-04-1998 Teresa Ayuga

The mayor of Calvia, Alfonso Rodriquez, and the director general for urban planning have unveiled plans to create one million square metres of public parks in the municipality. As part of the local development plans, some 95.5 hectares are going to be set aside for the public parks while reducing possible construction sites by 86 hectares.



Included in the plans is a 46.5 hectare public park as part of the Magalluf Marina project, a 16 hectare maritime park on the site of the Illetes military base, another 19 hectare park in Son Ferrer and a 14 hectare central park running along the river bed from the Santa Ponsa motorway to the beach. There are also plans to do away with the part underground car park at the Tora-Palmira beach in Paguera and replace it with an another public park.



The mayor also unveiled plans to construct 800 social housing properties in an "eco neighbourhood" near the Son Bugadelles industrial estate. The plans will be tabled at a council meeting on 26 October and then submitted to a two-month period of public consultation.



The new design for Calvia also includes plans to pedestrianise the calle Mayor in Calvia town and its adjacent streets in order to make the town centre more people friendly and reduce traffic. There are also going to be further plans to improve Magalluf, in particular aging properties along the infamous strip Punta Ballena. The council also intends to spruce up the so-called ses Planes area between Palmanova and the Ponent motorway with new commercial plots.



The plan has been welcomed, although the question has been posed as to why it has taken the best part of forty years.