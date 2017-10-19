Playas Fornells in Minorca. 31-10-2013 Josep Bagur Gomila

The demise of Monarch, the only airline which operated low-season services to Minorca, came as a bitter blow to the local community, businesses and the tourist industry, but it appears that at least two airlines are interested in stepping in and filling the slots.



The councillor for tourism and promotion, Maite Salord, held two separate meetings yesterday. One was with directors of the Spanish airline Air Nostrum and the other was with an unnamed British carrier. Next week she will be holding another meting with bosses from easyJet.



Salord said: "We are working very hard to try and limit the damage caused by the collapse of Monarch and we are going to be studying all three possibilities once the round of meetings has concluded. All of the options are serious and we are grateful for all the effort the Balearic government is putting into helping us reestablish a winter service between Minorca and the UK. One way or another, Minorca will have a winter service."



More than a week ago, the Bulletin reported that urgent contacts were to be sought with Air Nostrum, British Airways, easyJet and Jet2.