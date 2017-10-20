Holiday rentals
Majorca's interior to benefit from holiday rentals' zoning
As observed in yesterday's Bulletin, the holiday rentals' zoning decisions of the Council of Majorca are likely to benefit municipalities in Majorca's interior at the expense of coastal municipalities.
There are in all 42,649 accommodation places (beds) to be allocated. This is the figure contained under the recent legislation and it applies to all forms of accommodation, so not just holiday rentals. Even so, it is expected that the great majority of these places will be for private accommodation as holiday rentals.
The question, ever since the principle of zoning was raised, has been where these places will go. It has already been established that certain resort areas will be excluded. Playa de Palma, Cala Millor, Magalluf are among areas deemed to be "saturated", so they have been removed from the equation.
It is now the case that the Council of Majorca, finalising its plan for intervention in tourist areas (PIAT), will apply criteria in addition to Majorca having been divided into nine general regions (one of them Palma) for zoning considerations. These criteria include whether land is in a coastal area not deemed to be saturated and different classifications of land in the interior, e.g. urban development where there isn't saturation. By saturation, the Council basically means the level of existing rentals' activity.
It is looking increasingly certain that the zoning decisions will be made in favour of interior areas where there isn't saturation. In other words, there is plenty of scope to make available and add rentals' places, be these apartments or standalone properties. In general, these parts of the interior do not have high levels of tourism activity, so their local economies stand to benefit.
The Council will be consulting town halls on the zoning decisions. The town halls can request modification to these decisions but only by wanting fewer places; they can't ask for more. It will ultimately be down to the town halls how the places are distributed, so long as they are in accordance with the general plan for zoning.
In the past in the Bulletin we have drawn attention to fact that in the Canary Islands there was a successful legal challenge to what was a similar approach. In those islands there was a specific legislative provision for further development of holiday rentals to only be in non-coastal areas. A court ruled that this breached principles of competition. The difference in the Balearics is that a distribution of rentals' places away from the coasts isn't a provision in law. In practice, however, it would seem that it is going to be.
Jason / Hace 39 minutes
We need tourists from holiday rentals in the resorts, this year has been the worst since I can remember and the start was the best ever ! What happened to what all small businesses thought was going to be a good year but turned bad ? October has been so quiet everyone is closing early as to stay open is costing money, it's crazy ! I rely on Octobers money to get me through the winter but this it's gone ! No one here unless they have wristband on !
Henry / Hace about 2 hours
I am sure that there is not saturation in other areas. Many have regeistered their homes to get the licence but have no intentions of using it. The thinking behind getting the license now is it will be an added bonus when selling or when the kids leave home instead of selling they would have options.
So the figures that the government have will not be a true reflection of the activity.
What it has done is create a lack of supply and rental price per week has soared to ridiculous highs on these sites.
Mallorca will lose wealthy middle class families, whom do not wish to stay in a hotel surrounded by 100's of sweaty beer guzzling bodies. Many view this as "Holiday Hell".
They have lost my family. We have chosen Greece this year and are still paying €5000 euros for three weeks stay in May/June in a stunning villa. We eat out every night and like to explore putting a lot of money into the local economy. The price for the area we wanted and the quality averaged £8000 in Mallorca !!!
So the types of guests they wish to attract will reduce. However the Hoteliers must be happy.
Villa license reduction I see as madness as the family generally stays around their private pool during the day. Drive around in one rental car wth 4/5 of them in, not one car one person which is the problem on the roads.