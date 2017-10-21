Majorca
What's on in Majorca: 24-29 October
Tuesday, 24 October
MUSIC
Palma. 19.00: Solo Tango Orquesta. Passeig Born.
Palma. 19.00: Alexei Volodin and Edith Peña (pianos) - Rachmaninoff, Stravinsky. CaixaForum, Plaça Weyler. 12 euros.
Wednesday, 25 October
MUSIC
Cala Ratjada. 19.30: Bridgend Male Choir, Coral S'Alzinar. Cap Vermell Centre, C. Agulla 50. Ten euros.
Palma. 20.00: Andrey Yaroshinsky (piano). Chopin, Liszt. Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12. 15 euros.
Palma. 20.00: Duo Vittel - Victor Pellicer (saxophone), Takahiro Mita (piano). Poulenç, Saint-Saens and others. Monestir de la Puríssima Concepció, C. Can Jaquotot. Ten euros.
Thursday, 26 October
CINEMA
Palma. 20.00: Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival - The Song of Sway Lake. Gala opening for the festival. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. Ten euros.
MUSIC
Manacor. 19.00: Jas Jazz Trio - Josep Munar (guitar), Joan Garcies (double bass), Enric Fuster (drums). Plaça Rectoria.
Manacor. 20.30: Jas Jazz Quartet - Pep Garau (trumpet), Pierre Bauzerand (piano), Marko Lohikari (double bass), Julian Vaughn (drums). Plaça Palau.
Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra with guitarist Juan Manuel Cañizares. Mozart, Respighi, Rodrigo Concierto de Aranjuez. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 22-32 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.
Palma. 20.00: Marta Zabaleta (piano). Granados and other works. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim, 64.
Palma. 20.00: Psaiko Quartet (saxophone quartet). La Misericordia, Plaça Hospital. Free.
Santa Ponsa. 19.30: Bridgend Male Choir. Hotel Rey Don Jaime, Gran Via del Puig Major. Ten euros.
PERFORMANCE
Palma. 18.00: Flamallorca - flamenco dance, music show plus wine and pinchos. Teatre Sans, C. Can Sanç 5. 35 euros.
Friday, 27 October
CINEMA
Palma. 16.30: Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival first showing. CineCiutat, C. Emperadriu Eugènia, 6. For full information about the festival go to www.evolutionfilmfestival.com. Runs until 4 November.
MUSIC
Campos. 20.30: Various soloists, choirs and musicians - benefit concert for work at the Convent. Plus barbecue. Plaça Can Pere Ignasi.
Manacor. 20.00: Double BasSing - Miquel Àngel Cordero (double bass), Gemma Abrié (vocals). Sant Vicenç Ferrer Cloister, Plaça Convent. Free.
Palma. 19.30: Bridgend Male Choir. At the Cathedral. Free.
Palma. 19.30: Palma Band of Music. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim, 64. Free.
Palma. 21.00: Pau Vallvé - Catalan multi-instrumentalist. Teatre Municipal Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. Ten euros.
Sant Llorenç. 20.30: Sterlin - Adela Peraita (vocals), Paco Torres (guitars), Steve Withers (effects). Espai 36, C. Major 36. Five euros.
Saturday, 28 October
FAIRS
Inca, Second Fair - Leisure Fair. From 10.00, children's activities, actual opening 12.00 with firing of rockets, Plaça Espanya, and batucada procession. 11.00-21.00: Traditional bread and local products fair, Sant Domingo Cloister. 12.00-20.00: Technology and science fair, Plaça Mallorca. 16.00-20.00: Model railways, Casal de Cas Metge Cifre. 18.00: Line dance, Plaça Espanya. 19.00: Fashion parade, Fabrica Ramis.
MUSIC
Caimari. 20.00: Christian Ott (harpsichord), Isabelle Lagors (harp). Bach, Mozart and others. At the church.
Inca. 17.00: Leather Fest Rock & Roll - The Surfin' Limones, Ska Bottom Boat and others. Plus food trucks, vinyl market, American cars, karts and more. General Luque Quarter. Free.
Inca. 19.00: Victor Uris - blues harmonica. Sant Domingo Cloister, Avda. Germanies.
Manacor. 17.00: Ugly Bitches, Ramonikos and others. Plus food trucks, graffiti art and more. Plaça Ramon Llull.
Palma. 19.00: Maia Planas (soprano), Waltraud Mucher (mezzo soprano), Tohru Iguchi (baritone), Stefan Lademann (piano). CaixaForum, Plaça Weyler. Twelve euros.
Palma. 19.30: Academia 1830. Works by Haydn, Mozart. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim, 64. 15 euros.
Palma. 20.30: Blai Consort - Blai Justo (baroque violin), Guillermo Femenías (lute). Various works. Església dels Sagrats Cors, C. Sant Gaietà. Free.
Palma. 20.30: Kiev Portella (piano) - Chopin, Mozart and others. Monestir de la Puríssima Concepció, C. Can Jaquotot. Ten euros.
Petra. 21.00: Xeremiers de Petra (pipers). Petra Theatre, C. Sol. Five euros.
Pollensa. 20.30: Sterlin - Adela Peraita (vocals), Paco Torres (guitars), Steve Withers (effects). Sant Domingo Church, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. Five euros.
Valldemossa. 19.00: Nora Scheidig (violin), Cristina Allés (piano) - Beethoven, Grieg, Piazzolla. Charterhouse, Chopin Cell. 20 euros. www.pianino.es.
PERFORMANCE
Cala Millor. 20.30: Juan Carlos Avecilla Compañía de Danza. Three dancers aand three musicians. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta. 15 euros.
Porreres. 20.00: S'Estol Porrerenc - folk dance. Auditorium, C. d'en Cerdà. Free.
Sunday, 29 October
FAIRS
Inca, Second Fair - Leisure Fair. 10.00-19.00: Motor fair. 10.00-19.00: Traditional bread and local products fair, Sant Domingo Cloister. 10.00-14.00/16.00-19.00: Model railways, Casal de Cas Metge Cifre. 10.30-19.30: Technology and science fair, Plaça Mallorca. 13.00: Ball de bot folk dance, Plaça Santa Maria la Major. 19.30: Line and ballroom dance, Plaça Bestiar.
Porreres, Autumn Fair. 09.00-21.00.
Valldemossa, ValldeMostra. From 09.00: Secondhand and bargains market. Vintage cars. Local cuisine. Special menus at bars/restaurants.
MUSIC
Bunyola. 18.30: Sabhal Mòr Ostsaig - Gaelic music from the Isle of Skye. Bunyola Theatre, Plaça Andreu Estarellas. Ten euros.
Inca. From 10.00: Leather Fest Rock & Roll. Food trucks, vinyl market, American cars, karts and more. 17.00: Javi Cuenc Acoustic, Long Time No Swing. General Luque Quarter. Free.
Palma. 19.00: The Bourbon Street Stompers and Jamez McCorkle - traditional jazz. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 28 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.
Santa Margalida. 20.30: Sterlin - Adela Peraita (vocals), Paco Torres (guitars), Steve Withers (effects). Auditorium, Plaça de s'Abeurador. Seven euros.
PERFORMANCE
Palma. 11.30: Esclafits i Castanyetes - folk dance. Plaça Espanya.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.