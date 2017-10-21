The Leather Fest, part of Inca's second fair. 22-10-2017 Ajuntament d'Inca

Tuesday, 24 October

MUSIC

Palma. 19.00: Solo Tango Orquesta. Passeig Born.



Palma. 19.00: Alexei Volodin and Edith Peña (pianos) - Rachmaninoff, Stravinsky. CaixaForum, Plaça Weyler. 12 euros.





Wednesday, 25 October

MUSIC

Cala Ratjada. 19.30: Bridgend Male Choir, Coral S'Alzinar. Cap Vermell Centre, C. Agulla 50. Ten euros.



Palma. 20.00: Andrey Yaroshinsky (piano). Chopin, Liszt. Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12. 15 euros.



Palma. 20.00: Duo Vittel - Victor Pellicer (saxophone), Takahiro Mita (piano). Poulenç, Saint-Saens and others. Monestir de la Puríssima Concepció, C. Can Jaquotot. Ten euros.





Thursday, 26 October

CINEMA

Palma. 20.00: Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival - The Song of Sway Lake. Gala opening for the festival. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. Ten euros.



MUSIC

Manacor. 19.00: Jas Jazz Trio - Josep Munar (guitar), Joan Garcies (double bass), Enric Fuster (drums). Plaça Rectoria.



Manacor. 20.30: Jas Jazz Quartet - Pep Garau (trumpet), Pierre Bauzerand (piano), Marko Lohikari (double bass), Julian Vaughn (drums). Plaça Palau.



Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra with guitarist Juan Manuel Cañizares. Mozart, Respighi, Rodrigo Concierto de Aranjuez. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 22-32 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.



Palma. 20.00: Marta Zabaleta (piano). Granados and other works. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim, 64.



Palma. 20.00: Psaiko Quartet (saxophone quartet). La Misericordia, Plaça Hospital. Free.



Santa Ponsa. 19.30: Bridgend Male Choir. Hotel Rey Don Jaime, Gran Via del Puig Major. Ten euros.



PERFORMANCE

Palma. 18.00: Flamallorca - flamenco dance, music show plus wine and pinchos. Teatre Sans, C. Can Sanç 5. 35 euros.





Friday, 27 October

CINEMA

Palma. 16.30: Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival first showing. CineCiutat, C. Emperadriu Eugènia, 6. For full information about the festival go to www.evolutionfilmfestival.com. Runs until 4 November.



MUSIC

Campos. 20.30: Various soloists, choirs and musicians - benefit concert for work at the Convent. Plus barbecue. Plaça Can Pere Ignasi.

Manacor. 20.00: Double BasSing - Miquel Àngel Cordero (double bass), Gemma Abrié (vocals). Sant Vicenç Ferrer Cloister, Plaça Convent. Free.



Palma. 19.30: Bridgend Male Choir. At the Cathedral. Free.



Palma. 19.30: Palma Band of Music. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim, 64. Free.



Palma. 21.00: Pau Vallvé - Catalan multi-instrumentalist. Teatre Municipal Mar i Terra, C. Sant Magi 89. Ten euros.



Sant Llorenç. 20.30: Sterlin - Adela Peraita (vocals), Paco Torres (guitars), Steve Withers (effects). Espai 36, C. Major 36. Five euros.





Saturday, 28 October

FAIRS

Inca, Second Fair - Leisure Fair. From 10.00, children's activities, actual opening 12.00 with firing of rockets, Plaça Espanya, and batucada procession. 11.00-21.00: Traditional bread and local products fair, Sant Domingo Cloister. 12.00-20.00: Technology and science fair, Plaça Mallorca. 16.00-20.00: Model railways, Casal de Cas Metge Cifre. 18.00: Line dance, Plaça Espanya. 19.00: Fashion parade, Fabrica Ramis.



MUSIC

Caimari. 20.00: Christian Ott (harpsichord), Isabelle Lagors (harp). Bach, Mozart and others. At the church.



Inca. 17.00: Leather Fest Rock & Roll - The Surfin' Limones, Ska Bottom Boat and others. Plus food trucks, vinyl market, American cars, karts and more. General Luque Quarter. Free.



Inca. 19.00: Victor Uris - blues harmonica. Sant Domingo Cloister, Avda. Germanies.



Manacor. 17.00: Ugly Bitches, Ramonikos and others. Plus food trucks, graffiti art and more. Plaça Ramon Llull.



Palma. 19.00: Maia Planas (soprano), Waltraud Mucher (mezzo soprano), Tohru Iguchi (baritone), Stefan Lademann (piano). CaixaForum, Plaça Weyler. Twelve euros.



Palma. 19.30: Academia 1830. Works by Haydn, Mozart. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim, 64. 15 euros.



Palma. 20.30: Blai Consort - Blai Justo (baroque violin), Guillermo Femenías (lute). Various works. Església dels Sagrats Cors, C. Sant Gaietà. Free.



Palma. 20.30: Kiev Portella (piano) - Chopin, Mozart and others. Monestir de la Puríssima Concepció, C. Can Jaquotot. Ten euros.



Petra. 21.00: Xeremiers de Petra (pipers). Petra Theatre, C. Sol. Five euros.



Pollensa. 20.30: Sterlin - Adela Peraita (vocals), Paco Torres (guitars), Steve Withers (effects). Sant Domingo Church, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. Five euros.



Valldemossa. 19.00: Nora Scheidig (violin), Cristina Allés (piano) - Beethoven, Grieg, Piazzolla. Charterhouse, Chopin Cell. 20 euros. www.pianino.es.



PERFORMANCE

Cala Millor. 20.30: Juan Carlos Avecilla Compañía de Danza. Three dancers aand three musicians. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta. 15 euros.



Porreres. 20.00: S'Estol Porrerenc - folk dance. Auditorium, C. d'en Cerdà. Free.





Sunday, 29 October

FAIRS

Inca, Second Fair - Leisure Fair. 10.00-19.00: Motor fair. 10.00-19.00: Traditional bread and local products fair, Sant Domingo Cloister. 10.00-14.00/16.00-19.00: Model railways, Casal de Cas Metge Cifre. 10.30-19.30: Technology and science fair, Plaça Mallorca. 13.00: Ball de bot folk dance, Plaça Santa Maria la Major. 19.30: Line and ballroom dance, Plaça Bestiar.



Porreres, Autumn Fair. 09.00-21.00.

Valldemossa, ValldeMostra. From 09.00: Secondhand and bargains market. Vintage cars. Local cuisine. Special menus at bars/restaurants.



MUSIC

Bunyola. 18.30: Sabhal Mòr Ostsaig - Gaelic music from the Isle of Skye. Bunyola Theatre, Plaça Andreu Estarellas. Ten euros.



Inca. From 10.00: Leather Fest Rock & Roll. Food trucks, vinyl market, American cars, karts and more. 17.00: Javi Cuenc Acoustic, Long Time No Swing. General Luque Quarter. Free.



Palma. 19.00: The Bourbon Street Stompers and Jamez McCorkle - traditional jazz. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 28 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.



Santa Margalida. 20.30: Sterlin - Adela Peraita (vocals), Paco Torres (guitars), Steve Withers (effects). Auditorium, Plaça de s'Abeurador. Seven euros.



PERFORMANCE

Palma. 11.30: Esclafits i Castanyetes - folk dance. Plaça Espanya.