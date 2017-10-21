Sebastian Darder (centre), giving his assessment of the season. 20-10-2017

The president of the Palmanova-Magalluf hoteliers association, Sebastián Darder, says that there is confirmation of the progessive transformation of Magalluf from the shifting profile of tourists. Some 70% of tourists are now couples or families with children, while the youth tourist market that comes predominantly for nightlife is 22%. Four years ago, this market represented 30%.



This dominance of the adult and family markets, Darder explained during an assessment of this year's season, highlights the commitment made to a tourism model for greater quality and sustainability in Magalluf. "The resort continues to get better."



He accepted that there is still "relatively frequent negative news about Punta Ballena", but added that Punta Ballena is a specific case. Overall, he was satisfied with the fact that crime figures related to drunkenness and anti-social behaviour are clearly decreasing. He noted that the number of tourists ejected from hotels because of bad behaviour has gone down this season from 197 to 156: further evidence of a changing profile in his opinion.



As far as the hotels themselves were concerned, he observed that the excellent results for 2016 have not just been maintained but have improved. The number of overnight stays has gone up, hotels have been open for longer and there have been more jobs.



The British have continued to be the largest single market. The 47% of all tourists represented by the British market was up slightly compared with 2016.