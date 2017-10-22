An all too familiar sight - a boat bringing illegal immigrants. 22-10-2017 Guillem Mas

And they just keep on coming.



Over twenty boats bringing illegal immigrants have so far been intercepted by the Guardia Civil this year. The latest two appeared this morning (Sunday). Fifteen people, all believed to be Algerian, were picked up on the coast in Santanyi, and the Guardia then apprehended six people from a boat that arrived near the Ses Salines lighthouse.