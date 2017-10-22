Police
Yet more illegal immigrants detained
And they just keep on coming.
Over twenty boats bringing illegal immigrants have so far been intercepted by the Guardia Civil this year. The latest two appeared this morning (Sunday). Fifteen people, all believed to be Algerian, were picked up on the coast in Santanyi, and the Guardia then apprehended six people from a boat that arrived near the Ses Salines lighthouse.
