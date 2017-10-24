Fiestas
Bulletin Halloween lunch
The Bulletin has organised a treat for Halloween fans next Tuesday (31 October) in Palma with an insight into the “scary side of Palma” by local historian and Bulletin columnist Andy Rawson followed by a specially themed lunch at the beautiful Can Eduardo restaurant.
The event starts at 1pm at Can Eduardo in the old port of Palma next to the fishing boats with a talk by Andy Rawson entitled Murder, Mystery and Mayhem. The Bulletin historian will be giving you some interesting historical facts about Palma and its “darker side” through the ages.
Lunch will be served at 2pm. The event is open to all Bulletin readers, so come along and join us for a unique event in Palma.
Reserve your place on 971 788405.
Restaurante Can Eduardo, C. Contramuelle Mollet, 3. Telephone 971 575888.
The Menu:
BREAD, OLIVES, GARLIC MAYONNAISE
****
WITCHES CAULDRON PUMPKIN SOUP WITH COCONUT AND “COBWEBS”
****
FILLET OF HAKE WITH BLACK DEATH RISOTTO AND DRIED “BLOOD” SAUCE
Or
ROAST LOIN OF PORK, FONDANT POTATO COFFIN, DEATH TRUMPET SAUCE
****
DRACULAS VELVET CAKE
****
WHITE WINE
RED WINE
WATER
COFFEE
25 EUROS PER PERSON, IVA INCLUDED
