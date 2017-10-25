Tourist tax
Four million euros of tourist tax revenue for Calvia
Calvia is to receive funding from this year's tourist tax for three projects. Worth almost four million euros (some 6.25% of all the tax revenue to be spent), these are projects for the Galatzó finca and the archaeological site of Puig de sa Morisca in Santa Ponsa.
A refuge for hikers is to be created at the finca. It will involve the redevelopment of the old pig pens and be able to accommodate up to 52 people. This will cost 1.4 million euros. Also at the finca there will be 785,000 euros spent on the water system to assist agricultural activity and the general environment, all - it is stressed - with the aim of preserving the cultural landscape of the estate. Repairs will be made to the channelling and to the mills.
At the Puig de sa Morisca a museum costing 1.8 million euros is to be built. Calvia town hall believes that this museum in the Puig archaeological park will go towards increasing tourism potential. The park includes a talayot structure from the late second millennium BC.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Steve, Palma Nova / Hace 19 minutes
Nice to read that the millions collected will be used to improve things for those who paid them. In Palma Nova it would be nice to have some pavements, scheduled water drainage maintence, bus stops that are not on solid white lines, and push-buttons on zebra crossings if there's any money left over, (that's not going into somebody's pocket that is).