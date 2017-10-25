Part of the Galatzó finca in Calvia. 25-10-2017 Ajuntament de Calvia

Calvia is to receive funding from this year's tourist tax for three projects. Worth almost four million euros (some 6.25% of all the tax revenue to be spent), these are projects for the Galatzó finca and the archaeological site of Puig de sa Morisca in Santa Ponsa.



A refuge for hikers is to be created at the finca. It will involve the redevelopment of the old pig pens and be able to accommodate up to 52 people. This will cost 1.4 million euros. Also at the finca there will be 785,000 euros spent on the water system to assist agricultural activity and the general environment, all - it is stressed - with the aim of preserving the cultural landscape of the estate. Repairs will be made to the channelling and to the mills.



At the Puig de sa Morisca a museum costing 1.8 million euros is to be built. Calvia town hall believes that this museum in the Puig archaeological park will go towards increasing tourism potential. The park includes a talayot structure from the late second millennium BC.