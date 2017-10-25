The new VW T-Roc is on display at the Palacio de Congresos. 25-10-2017 Teresa Ayuga

Coach operators are upset by the fact that fifteen coaches from Germany have brought the first wave of attendees to the Volkswagen exhibition at Palma's Palacio de Congresos.



The association for the coach operators says that in theory the large events at the Palacio - Volkswagen's is the presentation of its new model - should benefit local businesses and not foreign ones. "This was what we were told in principle, but it seems not."



The coaches have come to Palma via Barcelona, and the association suggests that this method of transporting participants is going to affect some forty workers. The exhibition lasts until 5 December, and the association expects that around 13,000 people will come by coach. But not everyone is travelling by land. Each day 420 people will be arriving at the airport.



In addition to the exhibition, there are gastronomic and recreational activities in various parts of Majorca, which therefore benefit local businesses. Hotels in Palma will also benefit. While it is said that hotels along the Paseo Marítimo are full, it is the Meliá Palas Atenea Hotel which is doubling as the general HQ for the event. Most of its rooms are booked. The Meliá Palma Bay Hotel, part of the Palacio complex, is being reserved for directors and special guests.



In January, Meliá is expected to stage another car exhibition, which will bring some 9,000 people.