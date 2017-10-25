Bylaws
Landscape regulations for Formentor building work
Pollensa town hall will abide by the Balearic High Court's ruling to legalise Villa Cortina in Formentor but it will be introducing regulations that will reduce the impact of building work on the promontory.
Mayor Miquel Àngel March says that from now on all building licences will be subject to conditions to protect the landscape. Town hall rules will determine these conditions. March explains that preservation of the landscape will be fundamental to new regulations in order to prevent there being a repeat of the Villa Cortina case.
The High Court decided that the visual impact of the villa had been sufficiently reduced in order to allow it to be legalised. March adds that while the town hall disagrees with the ruling, it will accept it as there is no other legal remedy. "We take a positive from the fact that the ruling makes it clear that landscaping conditions are a part of a licence." So therefore the town hall is going to ensure that they are, with implications including development at the Hotel Formentor. This will need to include measures for reducing visual landscape impact.
