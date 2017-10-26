National Police at the bar in Palma. 25-10-2017 @policia

Two people running a bar in S'Escorxador in Palma have been detained by National Police and charged with violations of workers' rights.



The two detainees, both Indian, operate the Ca Na Conxa i Niquela bar in S'Escorxador. A member of the UGT union passed information to the police about the working conditions of employees. The police investigation has found that waitresses and cooks were experiencing "highly precarious" conditions, being expected to work as many as seventeen hours a day.



In addition, workers had no annual leave, while waitresses were subjected to harassment, including sexual harassment, by the manager. The people employed are typically young, with limited financial means and family commitments.