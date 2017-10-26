Police
Palma bar arrests for worker exploitation
Two people running a bar in S'Escorxador in Palma have been detained by National Police and charged with violations of workers' rights.
The two detainees, both Indian, operate the Ca Na Conxa i Niquela bar in S'Escorxador. A member of the UGT union passed information to the police about the working conditions of employees. The police investigation has found that waitresses and cooks were experiencing "highly precarious" conditions, being expected to work as many as seventeen hours a day.
In addition, workers had no annual leave, while waitresses were subjected to harassment, including sexual harassment, by the manager. The people employed are typically young, with limited financial means and family commitments.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.