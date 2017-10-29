The necropolis at Son Real on the bay of Alcudia. 02-05-2012 Elena Ballestero

Joan Monjo (El Pi), the mayor of Santa Margalida, says that a complaint issued against him by the opposition Suma pel Canvi can be attributed to his own complaint regarding the non-allocation of tourist tax revenue.



Monjo and the town hall had been seeking 360,000 euros for an archaeological and cultural route that would link Son Serra de Marina and Muro and which would pass through Son Real and so by the necropolis. The route would embrace other significant sites, such as the dolmen in Son Baulo.



The proposal for this project didn't make the final list of 70 projects for tax funding this year. Monjo hinted that there may have been some politics at play in the decision.



The Suma, a coalition that includes Més (the former mayor, Toni Reus, is an influential figure in the party), argues that the route would have served Monjo's personal interests as owner of an agrotourism establishment in Muro. It has denounced building work at the property, citing a report by the inspector in Muro that this had been done without a licence. Monjo, though, says that the Suma complaint is unfounded. "What they say is a lie. The underlying issue (of his complaint about the tourist tax) explains their complaint. Suma do not understand that the government isn't allocating a euro to the necropolis."



The mayor, who has said that a lawyer will be looking into the government's decision, adds that Muro town hall is waiting on a report from the government to resolve the issues surrounding the agrotourism property. It is understood that the work is "legalisable".