Monday, 30 October

CINEMA

Palma. 17.00: Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival. CineCiutat, C. Emperadriu Eugènia, 6. For full information about the festival go to www.evolutionfilmfestival.com. Runs until 4 November.



FAIRS

Inca Third Fair - Art Fair. 09.00-19.00: Plants and flowers market for All Saints, Plaça Espanya. 10.30-19.30: Science and technology fair, Plaça Mallorca.



Porreres, Es Firó. 09.00-14.00: Local products' market, Plaça Vila.



MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Studium Aureum orchestra/choir - works by Haydn. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim, 64. 20 euros.



PERFORMANCE

Manacor. 19.30: BaRockballet - the Pasodos Dance Company. Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. Eleven euros.





Tuesday, 31 October

FAIRS/FIESTAS

Inca Third Fair - Art Fair. 09.00-19.00: Plants and flowers market for All Saints, Plaça Espanya. 18.00-20.30: Evening for All Saints - making of rosaries, pumpkin workshop, horror make-up and photo call, Plaça Santa Maria la Major.

Pollensa. 16.00-24.00: Nit Fosca - Halloween workshop for children from five years age: activities, terror masks, horror procession. From 21.30, for older children (15+) and adults - the night of terror. Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. Three euros.



Puerto Pollensa, Halloween. From 17.00: Bouncy castles, children's entertainment and more. Plaça Miquel Capllonch (church square).



MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Maico - Majorcan pop. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 15 euros.



Palmanyola. 24.00: DJs Juan Campos and Txema Sánchez - Vampirika show for Halloween plus these two leading DJs. Son Amar, Ctra. Palma-Soller, km. 10.8. 29 to 69 euros.





Wednesday, 1 November (All Saints Day)

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Mozart "Requiem" - Kammerchor Straubing, Niederbayerisches Kammerorchester, Julia Juresch (soprano), Edina Bräu (mezzo soprano), Gustavo Martín-Sánchez (tenor), Tohru Iguchi (baritone). Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim, 64. 20 euros.



SPORT

Palma. 12.00: Real Mallorca v. Hércules de Alicante. Segunda B, Group 3. Son Moix Stadium.





Thursday, 2 November

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Marga Rotger, Gaspar Àngel Palou, Jaume Sibole - concert as part of Catalan book week. Parc de les Estacions.



PERFORMANCE

Palma. 18.00: Flamallorca - flamenco dance, music show plus wine and pinchos. Teatre Sans, C. Can Sanç 5. 35 euros.





Friday, 3 November

FAIRS

Inca Third Fair - Art Fair. 17.00-22.00: Mediaeval market in the streets of the town centre.

GASTRONOMY

Llucmajor. From 19.00: The ninth Llucmajor Rutapa - tapas route with thirteen bars/restaurants. 3.50 euros per tapa and drink. In and around the centre of town. Also on Saturday, same time.



MUSIC

Inca. 19.00: Opera recital and Pla i Llevant DO wine tasting. Antoni Lliteres (tenor), Natalia Salom (soprano), Andreu Riera (piano). .Fabrica Ramis, Gran Via de Colón, 28. 20 euros.



Manacor. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, soloist Tobias Isern (tuba). Works by Britten, Rachmaninoff, Vaughan Williams (Tuba Concerto). Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. www.teatredemanacor.cat.

SPORT

Puerto Alcudia. From 09.00: Start of the swimming leg of the three-day Long Course Weekend.





Saturday, 4 November

FAIRS/FIESTAS

Crestatx (Sa Pobla). 19.30: Bonfire Night. Bonfire, sparklers, small firework display, music, barbecue. At Bar Paraiso, Crestatx. Entrance with a new child's toothbrush in support of Anna Edwards and her visit to Senegal with Dentistas Sobre Ruedas.

Inca Third Fair - Art Fair. 10.00-23.00: Mediaeval market in the streets of the town centre. 10.00-20.00: Rata market - design, art, craft, Sant Domingo Cloister. 11.00-21.00: Disc fair - vinyl, CDs, posters, books, Plaça Santa Maria la Major. 11.00-23.30: Cuisine of the world, Plaça Mallorca. 12.00: Firing of rockets to mark the official opening of the fair, Plaça Espanya. 12.00: Mediaeval procession through the fair. 17.00-21.00: Urban, hip-hop, contemporary dance, Plaça Mallorca. 17.00-20.00: Circus performances in different locations. 19.00: Mediaeval procession through the fair. 20.00: Inca Sound - battle of the bands at the bullring. 21.00: Fire spectacular with Circ Bover, Plaça Espanya.



Magalluf. 18.00-23.00: Bonfire Night. Bonfire, fireworks, food and drink, live entertainment and children's activities. At the old Aqualand car park.



MUSIC

Cala Millor. 19.30: Món de Músiques - Jordi García (violin), Julia Alcaraz (piano) with traditional music from Catalonia, the Basque Country, Israel and elsewhere. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta. Free.

Palma. 19.30: Manfred Kullmann (piano), Wojtek Sobolevski (double bass) - classical and jazz versions. Església Sant Felip Neri, C. Sant Felip Neri. Twelve euros.



PERFORMANCE

Porreres. 20.00: Folk dance with Es Gall de sa Pastera and Els Revetlers, Escola Nova courtyard.

SPORT

Puerto Alcudia. From 08.30: Cycling leg for the Long Course Weekend.





Sunday, 5 November

FAIRS

Inca Third Fair - Art Fair. 09.00-21.00: Mediaeval market in the streets of the town centre. 10.00-20.00: Rata market - design, art, craft, Sant Domingo Cloister. 10.00-20.00: Vegan fair, Plaça Mercat Cobert. 11.00-21.00: Disc fair - vinyl, CDs, posters, books, Plaça Santa Maria la Major. 11.00-21.30: Cuisine of the world, Plaça Mallorca. 11.30-20.00: Circus performances in different locations. 12.00: Mediaeval procession through the fair. 18.00: Show by the municipal school of music and dance, Plaça Mallorca. 19.00: Mediaeval procession through the fair. 19.30: Line and ballroom dance, Plaça Bestiar.



Marratxi, Local and ecological products fair. 09.00: Opening. 10.00: Canaries exhibition at the church hall. 10.00-13.00: Rock-climbing. 10.00-14.00: Demonstrations by the schools of ceramics, music and bagpipers. 11.00: Meeting of giants. 12.00: Dog obedience and defence. 12.30: "Kinesis" circus show. 13.00: Batucada - Kalemba Percussió. 14.00: Food trucks. Concert by Marino e Marini. 15.30: Concert by Salvagte Cor. All takes place at and by the Sant Marçal showground. Finishes at 17.00.

MUSIC

Soller. 20.00: The Archduke's Consort: Fiona Stuart Wilson (soprano), Kepa Artetxe (violin), Guillermo Femenías (baroque guitar and lute), Xisco Aguiló (viol). Capella de les Escolàpies, C. Batac. 15 euros.



SPORT

Palma. 12.00: Real Mallorca v. Valencia-Mestalla. Segunda B, Group 3. Son Moix Stadium.

Puerto Alcudia. From 08.45: Running leg for the Long Course Weekend.