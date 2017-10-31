Majorca
What's on in Majorca: 30 October-5 November
Monday, 30 October
CINEMA
Palma. 17.00: Evolution Mallorca International Film Festival. CineCiutat, C. Emperadriu Eugènia, 6. For full information about the festival go to www.evolutionfilmfestival.com. Runs until 4 November.
FAIRS
Inca Third Fair - Art Fair. 09.00-19.00: Plants and flowers market for All Saints, Plaça Espanya. 10.30-19.30: Science and technology fair, Plaça Mallorca.
Porreres, Es Firó. 09.00-14.00: Local products' market, Plaça Vila.
MUSIC
Palma. 20.00: Studium Aureum orchestra/choir - works by Haydn. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim, 64. 20 euros.
PERFORMANCE
Manacor. 19.30: BaRockballet - the Pasodos Dance Company. Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. Eleven euros.
Tuesday, 31 October
FAIRS/FIESTAS
Inca Third Fair - Art Fair. 09.00-19.00: Plants and flowers market for All Saints, Plaça Espanya. 18.00-20.30: Evening for All Saints - making of rosaries, pumpkin workshop, horror make-up and photo call, Plaça Santa Maria la Major.
Pollensa. 16.00-24.00: Nit Fosca - Halloween workshop for children from five years age: activities, terror masks, horror procession. From 21.30, for older children (15+) and adults - the night of terror. Sant Domingo Cloister, C. Guillem Cifre de Colonya. Three euros.
Puerto Pollensa, Halloween. From 17.00: Bouncy castles, children's entertainment and more. Plaça Miquel Capllonch (church square).
MUSIC
Palma. 20.00: Maico - Majorcan pop. Teatre Principal, C. Riera 2. 15 euros.
Palmanyola. 24.00: DJs Juan Campos and Txema Sánchez - Vampirika show for Halloween plus these two leading DJs. Son Amar, Ctra. Palma-Soller, km. 10.8. 29 to 69 euros.
Wednesday, 1 November (All Saints Day)
MUSIC
Palma. 20.00: Mozart "Requiem" - Kammerchor Straubing, Niederbayerisches Kammerorchester, Julia Juresch (soprano), Edina Bräu (mezzo soprano), Gustavo Martín-Sánchez (tenor), Tohru Iguchi (baritone). Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim, 64. 20 euros.
SPORT
Palma. 12.00: Real Mallorca v. Hércules de Alicante. Segunda B, Group 3. Son Moix Stadium.
Thursday, 2 November
MUSIC
Palma. 20.00: Marga Rotger, Gaspar Àngel Palou, Jaume Sibole - concert as part of Catalan book week. Parc de les Estacions.
PERFORMANCE
Palma. 18.00: Flamallorca - flamenco dance, music show plus wine and pinchos. Teatre Sans, C. Can Sanç 5. 35 euros.
Friday, 3 November
FAIRS
Inca Third Fair - Art Fair. 17.00-22.00: Mediaeval market in the streets of the town centre.
GASTRONOMY
Llucmajor. From 19.00: The ninth Llucmajor Rutapa - tapas route with thirteen bars/restaurants. 3.50 euros per tapa and drink. In and around the centre of town. Also on Saturday, same time.
MUSIC
Inca. 19.00: Opera recital and Pla i Llevant DO wine tasting. Antoni Lliteres (tenor), Natalia Salom (soprano), Andreu Riera (piano). .Fabrica Ramis, Gran Via de Colón, 28. 20 euros.
Manacor. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, soloist Tobias Isern (tuba). Works by Britten, Rachmaninoff, Vaughan Williams (Tuba Concerto). Auditorium, Passeig Ferrocarril. www.teatredemanacor.cat.
SPORT
Puerto Alcudia. From 09.00: Start of the swimming leg of the three-day Long Course Weekend.
Saturday, 4 November
FAIRS/FIESTAS
Crestatx (Sa Pobla). 19.30: Bonfire Night. Bonfire, sparklers, small firework display, music, barbecue. At Bar Paraiso, Crestatx. Entrance with a new child's toothbrush in support of Anna Edwards and her visit to Senegal with Dentistas Sobre Ruedas.
Inca Third Fair - Art Fair. 10.00-23.00: Mediaeval market in the streets of the town centre. 10.00-20.00: Rata market - design, art, craft, Sant Domingo Cloister. 11.00-21.00: Disc fair - vinyl, CDs, posters, books, Plaça Santa Maria la Major. 11.00-23.30: Cuisine of the world, Plaça Mallorca. 12.00: Firing of rockets to mark the official opening of the fair, Plaça Espanya. 12.00: Mediaeval procession through the fair. 17.00-21.00: Urban, hip-hop, contemporary dance, Plaça Mallorca. 17.00-20.00: Circus performances in different locations. 19.00: Mediaeval procession through the fair. 20.00: Inca Sound - battle of the bands at the bullring. 21.00: Fire spectacular with Circ Bover, Plaça Espanya.
Magalluf. 18.00-23.00: Bonfire Night. Bonfire, fireworks, food and drink, live entertainment and children's activities. At the old Aqualand car park.
MUSIC
Cala Millor. 19.30: Món de Músiques - Jordi García (violin), Julia Alcaraz (piano) with traditional music from Catalonia, the Basque Country, Israel and elsewhere. Sa Maniga Auditorium, C. Son Galta. Free.
Palma. 19.30: Manfred Kullmann (piano), Wojtek Sobolevski (double bass) - classical and jazz versions. Església Sant Felip Neri, C. Sant Felip Neri. Twelve euros.
PERFORMANCE
Porreres. 20.00: Folk dance with Es Gall de sa Pastera and Els Revetlers, Escola Nova courtyard.
SPORT
Puerto Alcudia. From 08.30: Cycling leg for the Long Course Weekend.
Sunday, 5 November
FAIRS
Inca Third Fair - Art Fair. 09.00-21.00: Mediaeval market in the streets of the town centre. 10.00-20.00: Rata market - design, art, craft, Sant Domingo Cloister. 10.00-20.00: Vegan fair, Plaça Mercat Cobert. 11.00-21.00: Disc fair - vinyl, CDs, posters, books, Plaça Santa Maria la Major. 11.00-21.30: Cuisine of the world, Plaça Mallorca. 11.30-20.00: Circus performances in different locations. 12.00: Mediaeval procession through the fair. 18.00: Show by the municipal school of music and dance, Plaça Mallorca. 19.00: Mediaeval procession through the fair. 19.30: Line and ballroom dance, Plaça Bestiar.
Marratxi, Local and ecological products fair. 09.00: Opening. 10.00: Canaries exhibition at the church hall. 10.00-13.00: Rock-climbing. 10.00-14.00: Demonstrations by the schools of ceramics, music and bagpipers. 11.00: Meeting of giants. 12.00: Dog obedience and defence. 12.30: "Kinesis" circus show. 13.00: Batucada - Kalemba Percussió. 14.00: Food trucks. Concert by Marino e Marini. 15.30: Concert by Salvagte Cor. All takes place at and by the Sant Marçal showground. Finishes at 17.00.
MUSIC
Soller. 20.00: The Archduke's Consort: Fiona Stuart Wilson (soprano), Kepa Artetxe (violin), Guillermo Femenías (baroque guitar and lute), Xisco Aguiló (viol). Capella de les Escolàpies, C. Batac. 15 euros.
SPORT
Palma. 12.00: Real Mallorca v. Valencia-Mestalla. Segunda B, Group 3. Son Moix Stadium.
Puerto Alcudia. From 08.45: Running leg for the Long Course Weekend.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.