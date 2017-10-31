Weather
A wetter than normal November for the Balearics
Aemet is forecasting that rainfall across Spain in November will either be "normal" or "more abundant", depending on region. November is typically the wettest month of the year, and Aemet is not expecting the month to be warmer than usual, while the Balearic Islands are being highlighted because of potentially higher rainfall than normal.
The month will start with rain coming into the west of Spain. This will extend across to the eastern half of the mainland and to the Mediterranean area. There could be rain today in parts of the Balearics. Mist is due to be around in the Balearics tomorrow. Temperatures will generally be going down over the next few days, in parts of the mainland at any rate. In Majorca they should hold up with highs of 24 or 25 until Saturday.
