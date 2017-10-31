Puerto Soller, where all moorings' rights have to be renewed. 31-10-2017 Lluc García

The 335 moorings' titleholders in Puerto Soller will need to submit their renewals before the end of the year. If not, they run the risk of losing the moorings or of them becoming ones for boats in transit as opposed to having a permanent base.



These permanent moorings are just over half of a total of 667 that have to be renewed this year. The others are spread around Cala Bona, Cala Figuera, Cala Ratjada, Porto Cristo and Portopetro.



The president of the Puerto Soller users association, Pep Jordán, says that renewals of moorings' rights are made every three years, but the difference this time is that everyone has to renew, even if they have one or two years left.



The reason for this is so that the Ports de les Illes Balears regional authority can know how many true vacancies there are before proceeding to giving new concessions and trying to shorten the waiting list for moorings.



Jordán adds that 75% of the moorings should be permanent but that in Puerto Soller it was the other way round. In March, the association set about changing this situation, and some 100 owners had to remove their boats.