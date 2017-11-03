Crime
Five arrests following latest major drugs operation
One hundred National Police officers were involved in another major operation against drug trafficking centred on the Son Banya shanty town in Palma on Friday morning.
There were in fact two operations which targeted four clans - Los Valencianos, El Moreno, La Guapi and La Bizca. They started at nine in the morning and at least ten kilos of cocaine as well as a large sum of cash were seized. In addition to raids on nine properties, the search for drugs also involved the use of army heavy machinery.
At least five arrests are understood to have been made.
