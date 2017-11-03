Weather
November rain arriving in the Balearics
Aemet said a few days ago that November will be rainier than usual in the Balearics and the first rain should be with us today. The met agency says that a cloudy day today will lead to showers and storms by the afternoon. Temperatures, with highs up to 23C, will hold up, but tomorrow they will drop by some three degrees. More rain can be expected on Sunday.
Monday will see a further decrease in temperatures, with highs no more than 17C. Rain will clear later in the day.
This change is described as being a typical autumnal weather front. Aemet adds that rainfall is not forecast to be especially heavy, though it was hedging its bets yesterday by saying that there could be changes as the front edges closer to the Balearics.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
S. / Hace about 2 hours
Again , the rain will stay mainly on the plain !!. Never to be collected.