The weather can take a turn for the worse in November. 02-11-2015 Joan Taberner

Aemet said a few days ago that November will be rainier than usual in the Balearics and the first rain should be with us today. The met agency says that a cloudy day today will lead to showers and storms by the afternoon. Temperatures, with highs up to 23C, will hold up, but tomorrow they will drop by some three degrees. More rain can be expected on Sunday.



Monday will see a further decrease in temperatures, with highs no more than 17C. Rain will clear later in the day.



This change is described as being a typical autumnal weather front. Aemet adds that rainfall is not forecast to be especially heavy, though it was hedging its bets yesterday by saying that there could be changes as the front edges closer to the Balearics.