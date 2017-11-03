Crime
Nine arrested for Magalluf robberies
The Guardia Civil have arrested the final two members of a gang of nine who are accused of having committed at least fifty robberies from houses and hotels in Magalluf and Torrenova.
The operation against this gang started early last month, and three members were detained. Four more were subsequently arrested, one of whom is said to have been the ringleader. The final two - a man and a woman - were detained at the end of the month.
They have been charged with belonging to an organised criminal group as well as with robbery. The Guardia Civil say that the gangleader is "aggressive and violent", and it would seem that he intimidated other gang members into committing crimes, while he extracted the most benefit from them.
