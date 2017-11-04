Catalonia crisis
Catalan business leader fearful of independence "export" to the Balearics
Josep Bou, president of Empresaris de Catalunya, said in Palma on Friday that the Catalan sovereignty movement has been exported to the Balearics and Valencia. Arguments have to be rebutted in the Balearics, he insisted, "otherwise sovereignty will grow in the Balearics, and that would be in no one's interest". The security of the economy, he added, was "vital".
Bou considered the economic damage of the "process" in Catalonia. There has already been a 0.3% drop in the GDP forecast, but this could accelerate to 2.5%, equivalent to 30,000 million euros, over the next two years. In his view, the application of Article 155 will end the notion of nationalist "hegemony" and initiate a recovery in economic confidence. "Nevertheless, some damage has been done because of the flight of almost 2,000 companies. It is a terrible bleeding for the economy."
His association estimates that there has been a 30% drop in bar/restaurant business, a 25% decline in hotel business, a 50% reduction in property sales, and between eleven and twenty per cent decreases in retail sales, depending on the size of stores.
Asked about the election on 21 December, Bou observed that Catalans "are not fools" even if some of them fantasise. If another separatist government is elected, it will know what happens if the law is not obeyed. The Spanish government, he believed, "has done what was needed to be done in defending the interests of the Catalans". The rule of law, he continued, must continue to be applied, and the state "should not negotiate a referendum for self-determination".
As for the boycotting of Catalan products, he observed that it is small-minded to do this, as behind the names of the companies there are workers and their families. "I ask for there to be no kind of boycott."
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.