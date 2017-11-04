Parc de la Mar will be used for exhibiting boats for the new museum. 01-07-2016 Archive

The plan for a new maritime museum will move a step forward next week when the Council of Majorca approves the establishment of a museum consortium.



The museum, which will be located in Palma's Ses Voltes Park, will include the use of the Parc de la Mar for open-air exhibitions of boats, and will ultimately involve a network of spaces in the port. There will also be a virtual museum, a digital version to complement the physical sites that will add even greater value to the project.



The aim is for the museum to be operating by the end of next year. It currently has funding of 250,000 euros from the Council and 75,000 euros from the regional government. Palma town hall will grant the space in Ses Voltes and the Parc de la Mar. The Balearic Ports Authority, meantime, is interested in providing spaces in the port and to offering some financial backing.



The mission for the consortium will be to preserve, restore and disseminate maritime heritage as well as the historical legacy of activities associated with the sea. It will be responsible for exhibitions, studies and research into Majorca's maritime history.



There once was a maritime museum in Palma. It was in the Consolat de la Mar from 1951 to 1972. Almost ninety pieces that were in that former museum are still in the possession of either the Council or the government. Many, however, have deteriorated, so restoration work will be needed.