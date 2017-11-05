Early years of tourism being remembered at the Pollensa Fair: image comes from the programme for the fair. 05-11-2017 Ajuntament de Pollença

Tuesday, 7 November

MUSIC

Palma. 19.00: Volosi from Poland. Music from the Carpathians mixed with classical and jazz. CaixaForum, Plaça Weyler. 12 euros.





Wednesday, 8 November

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Rolanda Gintuke (violin), Vadim Gladkov (piano). Works by Beethoven and Brahms. Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C, Concepió 12. 15 euros.





Thursday, 9 November

MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra, Pablo Mielgo (piano). Works by Arriaga, Dvorak, Mozart. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 22-32 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.





Friday, 10 November

FAIRS

Bunyola. 12.00-22.00: Nupcial - wedding fair. Son Termes, Ctra s'Esgleieta.



Muro Autumn (Pumpkin) Fair. From 21.00: Tapas route - five bars. Free mini-train for the route.



Pollensa Autumn Fair (Artisan/Design Fair). From 18.00: Artisan and design fair in the Sant Domingo Cloister plus giants and bigheads at Can Llobera, Plaça Vella. 20.30: Gastronomy benefit. Via Pollentia marquee. 21.00: Folk dance with Aires de la Cala, Via Pollentia. 21.30: Craft beers, food trucks, live acts (Monxos, The Machins, Boiled, Main Line 10), Plaça Ca les Monnares.



MUSIC

Inca. 20.30: Orfeó Harpa d'Inca choir. Santa Maria la Major Church. Free.



Palma. 20.00: The Furrow Collective - Anglo-Scottish group, winners of the BBC Radio 2 best group folk award 2017. Sa Nostra Cultural Centre, C. Concepció 12. 15 euros.



Palma. 21.00: Jazz Voyeur Mallorca Festival - Andrea Motis & Joan Chamorro Quartet. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 22 euros. www.truiteatre.es.



Palma. 21.00: Palma Band of Music and Cor de Mallorca choir. Conservatory, C. Alfons el Magnànim 64. Free.





Saturday, 11 November

FAIRS/FIESTAS

Bunyola. 11.00-21.00: Nupcial - wedding fair. Son Termes, Ctra s'Esgleieta.



Es Capdellà Autumn Fair. 11.00: Animals' show. 13.00: Gastronomy at Bar Es Moll, Bar Nou, Sa Vinya. 14.00: Sopes mallorquines in Plaça Sa Vinya (tickets to be bought in advance).19.00: Barbecue and pipers, Plaça Sa Vinya. 22.00: Folk dance followed by DJ, Plaça Sa Vinya.



Inca, Santa Maria la Major. From 15.30: Part of the Festa del Vermut - Estación De Sonido, Societat Anonima and DJs. Plus food truck, workshops and batucada band. Plaça Mercat Cobert. 21.00: Cofre Antic folk dance/music and lighting of the bonfires, Plaça Bestiar.



Muro Autumn (Pumpkin) Fair. 15.00: Trial bikes championship, Sports ground. 16.30: Children's party with Cucorba in front of the town hall. 17.30: Procession of the lanterns from Plaça Comte d'Empúries. 18.00: Opening of the fair for artisan craft, Plaça dels Abeuradors / C. Martorell. 18.00-21.30: Wine-tasting - twelve bodegas, music from Allegro and Vostok, and art exhibition. At the Convent Cloister. Five euros. 18.15: Children's correfoc fire-run, Plaça Comte d'Empúries. 21.00: Gastronomy - special dishes made from pumpkin at different bars/restaurants. 24.00: Party - La Movida Band and DJ, Plaça Sant Martí.



Palma, Day of Popular Culture. From 11.00: Folk dance, workshops, treasure hunt, music, processions. Ses Voltes Park.



Pollensa Autumn Fair (Artisan/Design Fair). Artisan fair from 11.00-14.00 / 16.00-22.00. At 11.30 opening of the EcoFair, C. Convent; opening of town hall and businesses marquee, Via Pollentia; classic vehicles, C. Pius XI. 16.30: Line dance, Plaça Ca les Monnares. 17.00: Traditional bread and pastries, C. Bartomeu Aloy. 18.00: Batucada plus dance. 19.00: Animals' show, C. Bartomeu Aloy. Folk dance with Racó de Tramuntana, Plaça Ca les Monnares. Concert by the Pollensa Band of Music, Plaça Vella. 19.30: Circus, music, theatre in Plaça Major. 20.00: Fashion parade, Joan March Gardens. 21.30: Concert - La Movida Band, Plaça Ca les Monnares.



MUSIC

Colonia Sant Pere. 19.00: Trio del Vent - Mari Rosselló (vocals), Maria Assumpció Janer (harp). Joan Rodríguez (oboe). Bach, Handel and others. At the church. Free.



Esporles. 19.00: Donallop - Majorcan folk-pop. Casa del Poble. Tickets from the town hall.



Palma. 19.00: Coral d'Adults Ireneu Segarra - choral concert. Sala Ireneu Espectacles, C. Textil 9.



Palma. 20.00: Acadèmia 1830 orchestra/choir. Works include Britten and Mendelssohn. Sant Felip Neri Church, C. Sant Felip Neri. 15 euros.



Palma. 21.00: Dúo Dinámico - Manuel de la Calva and Ramón Arcusa. Spanish pop from the 1960s. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 35-50 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.



Porreres. 20.00: Tomeu Penya in concert. Auditorium, C. d'en Cerdà. 17 euros.



Sa Pobla. 20.00: The Furrow Collective - Anglo-Scottish group, winners of the BBC Radio 2 best group folk award 2017. Sa Congregació, C. Rosari 25. 15 euros.



Sant Llorenç. 20.00: Hard Bop Drivers - 1950s style jazz quintet. Espai 36, C. Major 36. Five euros.



Valldemossa. 20.00: Duo Ballet - Mario Molina and Nanako Uchi (pianos). Fundació Coll Bardolet, Via Blanquerna. 12 euros.





Sunday, 12 November

FAIRS

Bunyola. 11.00-21.00: Nupcial - wedding fair. Son Termes, Ctra s'Esgleieta.



Es Capdellà Autumn Fair. 10.00: Opening of the fair - artisan craft, animals' zone, local produce and food. 11.00: Giants and pipers procession. 13.00: Gastronomy at Bar Es Moll, Bar Nou, Sa Vinya. 14.00: Lunch in Plaça Sa Vinya (tickets to be bought in advance). 16.00: Magic show for children, Plaça Sa Vinya. 18.30: Music from Duet Aura, Plaça Sa Vinya.



Muro Autumn (Pumpkin) Fair. From 10.00. At 10.30, dignitaries and pipers walk through the fair. 12.00: The pumpkin contest in front of the town hall. 17.00: Concert - Unió Artística Murera band of music, followed at 18.00 by folk dance/music with Revetla d'Algebelí. By the town hall.



Pollensa Autumn Fair (Artisan/Design Fair). Artisan fair from 10.00-21.00. All exhibitions from Saturday from 10.00, including the animals' show and sample dishes, C. Bartomeu Aloy, plus trial bikes, C. Jaume I. 10.30: Dignitaries and pipers from C. Bartomeu Aloy. Procession of folk dancers. 11.00: Music - One Man Rock and Market Noise, Plaça Ca les Monnares. Sheepdog trials, La Vinyeta finca (by the Roman Bridge). Music from Julie and Pep Toni and Fede Fossati, Via Pollentia. Street theatre. 11.30: Music - Springtime Jam, C. Bartomeu Aloy. 12.00-12.45: Circus, theatre and music, Roman Bridge.



MUSIC

Bunyola. 19.00: University of the Balearic Islands Choir. At Sant Mateu Church. Ten euros.



Palma. 17.00: La Reina del Hielo. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 18 euros. www.truiteatre.es.



PERFORMANCE

Palma. 18.00: Las Aventures de Tom Sawyer - Valencia theatre group La Teta Clave. Teatre Principal. C. Riera 2. Eight/twelve euros.