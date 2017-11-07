Podemos members of the Balearic parliament making a point. 07-11-2017

President Armengol yesterday insisted that the Partido Popular government of José Ramón Bauzá was radical and that her government is not.



The president was involved in an argument with the PP's parliamentary spokesperson Marga Prohens during which Armengol was accused of always choosing the option of moving away from moderation and the centre ground. The Bauzá administration opted for cuts and for conflict over linguistic matters, the president observed. Her government places the people at the centre of policies.



Prior to this spat, parliament was treated to a discussion between the government spokesperson, PSOE's Pilar Costa, and Antonio Gómez, who was the vice-president in the Bauzá government. Costa rejected PP criticisms of Armengol, who the opposition had branded "radical". This was all to do with Catalonia, and Costa said that she was concerned that the PP might label people radical when it is these people who are asking for there to be dialogue in resolving the Catalonia crisis.



Gómez himself was concerned. "It is worrying and regrettable to see that Armengol is increasingly radicalised and ever more separated from the political line of the socialist party." His reference was to the fact that Armengol takes a different view of the Catalonia situation to that of the national leader of PSOE, Pedro Sánchez. The president, Gómez opined, "is attracted to politicians who repeatedly and consciously ignore legality".



Costa countered by suggesting that there is "great ideological diversity" in the Balearics. This, she believed, represents "wealth for society", as can be seen in the parliament chamber. The PP, by contrast, "only defends uniformity". Specifically on Catalonia, Costa said that the government does not believe that the crisis will be solved "by applying the criminal code". Instead, "it will be settled on the basis of dialogue".