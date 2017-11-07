Urban planning
Palma unveils win-win project
Palma town hall announced ambitious plans at the World Travel Market in London yesterday to transform the city into a culinary mecca and also give the Paseo Marítimo a facelift.
In a project described by the mayor of Palma, Antoni Noguera, as a "win, win, win" plan, two lanes of the Paseo Marítimo, one each side, will be closed to traffic and the area transformed into parkland and leisure areas. The project will cost in excess of ten million euros and should be completed by 2019. The mayor also said that efforts would be made to divert traffic away from the Paseo Marítimo and on to the ring roads. The plan has the full support of the Balearic Ports Authority and local hoteliers. It is of course a plan that has already been well flagged up in Majorca.
Noguera said that cruise ship passengers would be within walking distance of park areas and it would also lift the Paseo Marítimo. The lane closures would be from the Bar Marítimo up to the auditorium. The town hall is also spending money on improving the area around the Palacio de Congresos convention centre with a budget in excess of three million euros.
In addition, the town hall unveiled plans to transform the city into a culinary centre. Michelin-starred chef and Bulletin columnist Marc Fosh will be giving a show cooking demonstration in London this week as part of this promotion drive.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Steve Riches / Hace 44 minutes
A win/win? The traffic has to go somewhere, the occupants of vehicles on the Paseo Maritimo won't just swap their cars for a bicyle or magic their vehicle into thin air so they can jump on a local bus, so where will they go? Answer - the Via Cintura which is already clogged with queues at peak time. The Paseo Maritimo already has an excellent walking/skating/cycling route right along next to the seafront. I'm not in any way against further improvements , many can be made, but waving a magic wand to "disappear" people's cars on the East-West West-East route will cause major clag-ups unless extra lanes are also created by the magic wand on the Via Cintura. It's a matter of logic not of opinion.