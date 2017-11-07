Palma mayor Antoni Noguera making his presentation. Tourism minister Biel Barceló watching on. 07-11-2017 @bielbarcelo

Palma town hall announced ambitious plans at the World Travel Market in London yesterday to transform the city into a culinary mecca and also give the Paseo Marítimo a facelift.



In a project described by the mayor of Palma, Antoni Noguera, as a "win, win, win" plan, two lanes of the Paseo Marítimo, one each side, will be closed to traffic and the area transformed into parkland and leisure areas. The project will cost in excess of ten million euros and should be completed by 2019. The mayor also said that efforts would be made to divert traffic away from the Paseo Marítimo and on to the ring roads. The plan has the full support of the Balearic Ports Authority and local hoteliers. It is of course a plan that has already been well flagged up in Majorca.



Noguera said that cruise ship passengers would be within walking distance of park areas and it would also lift the Paseo Marítimo. The lane closures would be from the Bar Marítimo up to the auditorium. The town hall is also spending money on improving the area around the Palacio de Congresos convention centre with a budget in excess of three million euros.



In addition, the town hall unveiled plans to transform the city into a culinary centre. Michelin-starred chef and Bulletin columnist Marc Fosh will be giving a show cooking demonstration in London this week as part of this promotion drive.