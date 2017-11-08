The robber thought he could hide in the duct. 08-11-2017 Policia Nacional

A 37-year-old Briton, who was attempting to rob a fashion store in the calle San Nicolas in Palma, had to be rescued yesterday morning because he was trapped in the shop's air-conditioning duct.



The alarm at the shop went off around five o'clock. A National Police patrol went to the premises and officers discovered the robber in the duct. He had hidden himself there when the alarm went off. The police had to call the fire brigade in order to release him. He was taken to Son Espases Hospital with minor injuries and will be making a statement to police when he leaves hospital.