Police
British robber trapped in air duct
A 37-year-old Briton, who was attempting to rob a fashion store in the calle San Nicolas in Palma, had to be rescued yesterday morning because he was trapped in the shop's air-conditioning duct.
The alarm at the shop went off around five o'clock. A National Police patrol went to the premises and officers discovered the robber in the duct. He had hidden himself there when the alarm went off. The police had to call the fire brigade in order to release him. He was taken to Son Espases Hospital with minor injuries and will be making a statement to police when he leaves hospital.
Related Tags
Comments
The content of comment is the opinion of users and netizens and not of mallorcadailybulletin.com.
Comments contrary to laws, which are libellous, illegal or harmful to others are not permitted');
mallorcadailybulletin.com - reserves the right to remove any inappropriate comments.
Warning
Please remember that you are responsible for everything that you write and that data which are legally required can be made available to the relevant public authorities and courts; these data being name, email, IP of your computer as well as information accessible through the systems.
Currently there are no comments.