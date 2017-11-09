Tourism
Hoteliers warning of loss of a million tourists
The Majorca Hoteliers Federation used the London World Travel Market to issue a warning that there could be a loss of around a million tourists next year. At the travel fair, which ended on Wednesday, the federation argued that the loss will be because of the impact of the increased tourist tax and the rebound in demand for competitor destinations.
Gabriel Llobera, the acting president of the federation, has accused the government of not understanding the reality of its strategy - the imposition of the increased tax. "The ecotax will have a harmful effect," he said, noting that certain countries could also well devalue their currencies in order to go after tourists from key markets such as the UK and Germany. As noted previously, however, the scope for devaluation in Egypt, Tunisia and Turkey may well be limited because their currencies have already been devalued significantly or have depreciated markedly on the currency markets.
Abta is inclined to agree. Next summer will be "very different" to this summer because of heightened price sensitivity. Both Abta and the Majorca hoteliers believe that regardless of promoting the Balearics as a safe and quality destination, there will be a "transfer of tourists", many of whom have been "borrowed" by the Balearics in recent years because of geopolitical problems in the Mediterranean.
Tourism minister Biel Barceló was insisting that it is important not to consider the number of tourists but rather their profitability. Moreover, there needs to be greater distribution of tourists throughout the year because there cannot be further growth in the summer. "We've had three record seasons, and it is also the case that competing destinations are recovering."
While the minister appeared unconcerned about a potential loss of tourists, Thomas Cook was adding its voice to the criticisms of the hoteliers. The increase in the tourist tax is a "big mistake", said a source.
Les / Hace 41 minutes
It's not the tourist tax causing people going else where, it's the cost of the Hotels, our Tour Operator has virtually doubled the price we paid back in April. for a holiday to Ca'n Picafort, Its gone from £400+ for 9 days B & B to £869, exactly the same holiday, another Hotel we use in Alcudia, is £900+ for a weeks self catering which is over £500 more than April. Now add the cost of drinks and food and the price rises even more. Non of the Hotels we use are special 5* they are a standard 3/4*. I'd happily pay the tourist tax if I could afford to pay the price the tour operators are asking! The Spanish Mainland hotels are half those prices and thats for half board, so one more Holiday on Majorca for me and then it's the Mainland. Not Majorca's fault directly but someone or something is pushing the prices up up up, is it the lack of private rentals making the Hotels ask for more?
Anne Devoy / Hace about 3 hours
It is not just the tourist tax, Majorca is going to lose a vast number of tourists who eat and drink out and spend in local bars and restaurants because of the rentals embargo
John / Hace about 3 hours
For the first time in over 30 years I am not holidaying in Majorca due to the tourist tax. My average spend on holiday is £1,000 and most years we visit the island at least twice. We are going to miss Majorca but this is one tax to far and sheer greed doubling the tax next year.