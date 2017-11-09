Work was done without obtaining the necessary licence. 09-11-2017 Michel's

Andratx town hall has opened proceedings for a building violation by Montserrat Alemany, who is the husband of Katia Rouarch, the mayor of Andratx. This refers to work on a finca in what is categorised as "rustic land" and protected as an area of rural scenic interest.



Between 2009 and 2010 work was done at the property without having the necessary municipal licence. It included the enlargement of a terrace, the installation of a metallic structure and annexes to the property for stables, a henhouse and workshop.



A report from the town hall's legal department states that this work plus other building and a wood-fired stone oven cannot be legalised because they are incompatible with urban planning regulations.



The town hall's proceedings followed an inspection by the Council of Majorca's agency for planning discipline. This required the town hall to open proceedings. If it hadn't, then the Council would have done so. While it is possible to legalise building work undertaken without the necessary licence, this can only be done if the potential to make legal exists. In this case, as the legal department's report establishes, it doesn't exist.



Alemany therefore faces being fined and there may also be a demolition order for some of the work.