Inca's Dijous Bo, the grandest of all Majorca's fairs. 19-11-2015 Miquel À. Cañellas

Monday, 13 November

FAIRS

Pollensa Autumn Fair. 10.00-14.00: Artisan and design fair at Sant Domingo and street fair.





Wednesday, 15 November

FAIRS

Inca, Dijous Bo. From 12.00: Livestock show, Plaça Bestiar. 13.00: Majorca black pig competition, Plaça Bestiar. 17.00-22.00: Ensaimada show, Plaça Llibertat and Plaça Quartera. Traditional country market, Plaça Bestiar, Plaça Orient and streets. Dijous La Mar de Bou - nautical exhibition, Avda. Alcudia / C. Arta. Farm machinery, Gran Via de Colom. Businesses, Avda. Reis Catòlics. Vehicle concessions, lorries on the industrial estate. 17.30: Opening of Dijous Bo with pipers, folk dance and (from 18.00) xaranga band, Plaça Bestiar / Plaça Espanya. 18.00: Retail and commerce, Plaça Mallorca. 20.00: Arpellots Havaneres Band, Avda. Alcudia / C. Arta.



GASTRONOMY

Palma. TaPalma - 30 bars and restaurants for the latest annual tapas and cocktails route in parts of the city. Runs until Sunday, 19 November. www.tapalma.es.



MUSIC

Palma. Jazz Voyeur Festival - Al Di Meola. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 35-45 euros. www.truiteatre.es.





Thursday, 16 November

FAIRS

Inca, Dijous Bo. 09.30-17.30: Livestock show, Plaça Bestiar. 10.00-20.00: Ensaimada show, Plaça Llibertat and Plaça Quartera. Traditional country market, Plaça Bestiar, Plaça Orient and streets. Dijous La Mar de Bou - nautical exhibition, Avda. Alcudia / C. Arta. Farm machinery, Gran Via de Colom. Businesses, Avda. Reis Catòlics. Vehicle concessions, lorries on the industrial estate. Retail and commerce, Plaça Mallorca. Furniture and antiques, C. Fira 10.



MUSIC

Palma. 20.00: Balearic Symphony Orchestra. Bruckner Symphony No. 4; Schubert Symphony 5 D.485. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 22-32 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.





Friday, 17 November

FAIRS

Palma. 10.00-18.00: Benefit market for the Club Elsa association. Palma Arena, C. Uruguai.



GASTRONOMY

Sa Pobla. First day of "Menjar bé a sa Pobla", the gastronomy celebration leading up to the fair. Twenty-four restaurants with special dishes, menus on a rice theme. Lasts until 26 November.



MUSIC

Palma. 21.30: Jorge Drexler - Latin rock. Trui Theatre, Cami Son Rapinya 29. 20-32 euros. www.truiteatre.es.





Saturday, 18 November

FAIRS/FIESTAS

Caimari (Selva), Olive Fair. 10.00: Opening of the fair. Stalls and activities mainly in the Plaça Major - samplings of olives and various brands of virgin olive oil plus classic cars and bikes, hunting dogs. 18.00: Folk dance with Els Revetlers de S'Alqueria Blanca i Calonge.



Palma. 10.00-18.00: Benefit market for the Club Elsa association. Palma Arena, C. Uruguai.



Palma. 10.30-13.30: Anglican Church Christmas Bazaar - gifts, toys, cards, decorations and more. C. Nunez de Bilboa 6, Son Armadans.



Puerto Pollensa. 10.00-14.00: ESRA Christmas Bazaar - Gifts, tombola, raffle, art and craft ... . Vecino Rooms, C. Mestral 15. Money raised for Asnimo, the Balearic Islands Down Syndrome Association, and Prodis, the Association for Handicapped People.



Sa Pobla. 16.00: "Planting" of giants in Plaça Mercat and then parade of giants from 16.30.



MUSIC

Palma. 21.30: Robe - Roberto Iniesta, Spanish rock. Auditorium, Paseo Marítimo 18. 28-60 euros. www.auditoriumpalma.com.



Pollensa. 21.15: Choral concert for Saint Cecilia - Cor de Cambra Etzel, Cor Aurica. Works by Britten, Bruckner and Holst. Sant Jordi Oratory. Free.



PERFORMANCE

Alcudia. 18.00: "Dot" - Valencia company Madiuxa with a family show of dance, music, theatre and new technologies. Auditorium, Plaça Porta Mallorca. Ten euros.





Sunday, 19 November

FAIRS

Caimari (Selva), Olive Fair. From 10.00: As Saturday. 17.00: Glosadors "combat". 18.30: Closing of the fair with pipers and drummers.



Llubi, Honey Fair. 10.00: Opening of the fair, Plaça Carretera. Honey theme plus samplings of sobrassada with honey. 10.15: Opening of the animals' zone and exhibition of old farming equipment. Falconry, C. Desaigua. 16.30: Circ Bover circus performance, Plaça Carretera, followed by hot chocolate, giant ensaimada and potato pastries.



Palma. 10.00-18.00: Benefit market for the Club Elsa association. Palma Arena, C. Uruguai.



MUSIC

Bunyola. 18.30: Amparo Lacruz (cello), Andreu Riera (piano). Works by Bridge, Franck, Röntgen. Bunyola Theatre, Plaça Andreu Estarellas. Ten euros.



PERFORMANCE

Arta. 12.00: "Dot" - Valencia company Madiuxa with a family show of dance, music, theatre and new technologies. Arta Theatre, C. Ciutat. Six euros.



SPORT

Palma. 12.00: Real Mallorca v. Elche. Segunda B, Grupo 3. Son Moix Stadium.